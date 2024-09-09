Musk Pledges to Keep Tesla and His Private AI Startup Separate

After a report said Tesla, a public company, could share revenues with xAI, his own startup, Musk quickly stepped in to quash the rumors. It’s a textbook CEO response, but still leaves many unanswered questions.

Elon Musk is staking his reputation for business smarts on artificial intelligence. Between Tesla, the publicly traded EV company on a sustained quest to perfect self-driving technology, his social media platform X, and his startup xAI, where a “supercluster” supercomputer was switched on in July, the future of the world’s richest man’s many businesses undeniably hinges on AI.

Over the weekend the Wall Street Journal reported that the relationship between xAI and Tesla may be closer than some had thought: the paper heard from people familiar with the matter that xAI, a private company, has discussed a revenue and AI tech sharing proposal with publicly listed Tesla. Musk, however, took to X pretty quickly to set the record straight, saying the rumor was simply “not accurate.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The Journal reported that recent discussions had advanced to the point that investors had been shown a proposed agreement, under which Tesla would leverage xAI’s AI computing expertise to boost the self-driving software long promised for Tesla EVs, generating revenue for xAI. The AI startup’s tech would also go into Tesla’s android project Optimus. Musk has not been shy about his AI ambitions, even publicly suggesting that the future of Tesla hinges not on electric cars, but–in the short term–on a self-driving AI powered “robotaxi,” and in the medium term on an AI-powered robot. Grok, the supposedly humorous AI chatbot built into X, has been in the limelight for getting smart enough to rival bigger AI efforts like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, as Musk’s AI teams hone its training. It also picked up less positive attention for spreading election misinformation. Leveraging technological expertise, lessons learned, engineering talent and so on between these companies would make economic sense.

The intrigue here is underpinned by the bizarre notion of sharing resources between Musk’s ambitious private startups and Tesla, a public company where his role as co-founder and CEO is controversial, to say the least.

For example, the complex leadership relationship between X and Tesla hit the spotlight in June, when Musk was accused of having diverted expensive AI processing chips from Nvidia destined for the car company to serve X’s needs for more AI processing power. Musk later confirmed the transfer did indeed happen, stoking concerns among Musk critics that his dual leadership roles were in conflict with each other. A group of shareholders even mounted a lawsuit accusing Musk and the company’s board of diverting expertise and vital resources away from the publicly owned company for the benefit of Musk’s privately held xAI and X, Business Insider reported. In his X post denying the veracity of the new Journal report, Musk admitted he’d not read the whole document, but said that on a technical level there was no value in the idea of using xAI models in a Tesla. The cars’ “real world AI” is different in key respects than the text-based models at the heart of chatbots, Musk said, since the models are all about compressing lots video of what’s being seen around the vehicles into real-time decisions about driving, and the software must operate on a small computer “with memory size and bandwidth far lower” than the power offered by the super-powerful Nvidia chips xAI uses.

“Tesla has learned a lot from discussions with engineers at xAI that have helped accelerate achieving unsupervised FSD,” Musk said, but underlined that “there is no need to license anything from xAI.”

So is this really a knowledge sharing relationship and nothing more, based simply on technical differences between all Musk-backed AI advances? To find out for sure we’ll have to wait for more lawsuits to surface, which are a plausible result given previous controversies. Musk’s intertwined business operations seem less and less like a good idea from a leadership position, especially when you remember his spat with a Brazilian prosecutor over censorship of X also led to his space startup Starlink getting entangled in a tussle that got the social media platform banned from its sixth-largest market. Between Tesla, xAI, X, SpaceX, Starlink and all the political controversies he’s in the middle of, Musk’s time is definitely spread thin.