Musk Says a Thousand Tesla Androids Will Be Working in His Factories Next Year

At yesterday’s shareholders meeting, Musk dished on Tesla’s robotic future, and made grandiose claims about the revenue he hopes to bring in. Will his robots be working in your company, too?

We know humanoid robots–androids–are moving from the realm of sci-fi into real- life usefulness. Every tech pundit from Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos seems excited about their promise, and Peter Diamandis, entrepreneur behind the technology-advancing X Prize, even imagines that “millions, then billions” of them are incoming. But will these future visions come true soon?

Elon Musk certainly thinks so. At Tesla’s shareholder meeting, the CEO again outlined his plans to make Tesla more of a robot-making company than an EV manufacturer.

Alongside dealing with other Tesla business, including the shareholder vote that saw a re-approval of his gigantic $56 billion pay package, Musk gushed about the promise of the humanoid robot market. The Optimus robot, which Tesla first revealed as a concept back in late 2021 and has steadily worked to develop since then, may actually become Tesla’s key product, Musk thinks. To back up his words, Musk said that Tesla would be using about 1,000 of its own androids next year. The entrepreneur recently said that his company was already trialing two Optimuses on the factory floor. All this may sound odd for a car manufacturing company–albeit one that shuns traditional manufacturing habits and already employs thousands of “normal” industrial robots–but the crossover between self-driving EV technology and smart, all-purpose androids is bigger than you may think. That’s because both rely on electric motors, advanced sensors, and swift, smart AI processing to understand the environment and control it in different ways.

Musk’s statement makes even more sense if you believe the sky-high market value he estimates robotics will embody. He thinks about a billion humanoid robots could be sold per year, and that Tesla should be able to win “at least” 10 percent of those sales, predicting that the Optimus android could add tens of trillions to Tesla’s valuation, website Electrek reports. He also priced Optimus at a very cheap-sounding $20,000, with a 100 percent profit over the manufacturing cost. The math behind this resolves to one simple number: a trillion dollars of profit, yearly.

Musk is known for pushing for improbably swift timelines when developing new products across his companies, and his habit has even resulted in a meme website called Elontime, which says it “calculates how much time it will consume in real life based on what Elon is saying,” and adds that it’s “especially convenient for release announcements for Tesla.” A trillion dollars is also a startling leap up from Tesla’s current financial situation, which saw a net income of just $1.1 billion from $21 billion in revenues for the first quarter of this year. For context, Apple, the world’s first trillion-dollar company, pulled in “only” around $120 billion in revenues for its first quarter this year. But in chasing after gargantuan-sounding profits, is Musk merely dreaming of an electric android future?