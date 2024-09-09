NASA Pulls Satellites From Bezos’s Blue Origin as Musk Touts Mars Landing Timeline

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk aren’t in competition for who has the biggest rocket (it’s Musk), but their space startups are definitely competitors–with very different business models and leadership styles.

The commercial space industry appears to be going through some major transitions as legacy players like Boeing stumble while agile, smart startups continue winning some of the billions of dollars of government and investment cash that’s up for grabs. Among these space newbies, two rocket companies stand out because of their billionaire backers: Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, and SpaceX, Elon Musk’s entry into the for-profit space race. But while Musk is busy touting SpaceX’s future in the stars, Blue Origin just lost a key NASA gig.

Blue was slated to fly NASA’s Mars-exploring Escapade satellites as passengers on the imminent first flight of its 320-foot tall New Glenn rocket. NASA signaled late last week that it had changed its mind, saying it was halting all pre-launch preparations for the twin satellites to avoid “significant cost, schedule, and technical challenges associated with potentially removing fuel from the spacecraft in the event of a launch delay.” It carefully noted that such a delay “could be caused by a number of factors,” SpaceNews reported.

Behind this careful wording, it’s easy to see that NASA’s management had become wary of the way Blue Origin was preparing for New Glenn’s first launch. Complex orbital mechanics mean that Escapade had to leave Earth in a narrow window between October 13 and 21, leaving no margin for error in preparations for New Glenn’s first flight. The rocket has been developed very, very slowly since 2013, mostly in secret, in keeping with the company’s motto “Gradatim Ferociter,” which translates as “step-by-step, ferociously.” Blue critics have long pointed out that New Glenn is far behind schedule, and the company eemed to step into a high gear and race to launch the rocket into space only after Bezos hired a fresh, new CEO, David Limp–formerly a senior vice president at Amazon–to run the company at the end of 2023.

SpaceNews points out that the first launches of new rockets almost never go flawlessly, and NASA, sensitive that its Mars mission was important, apparently didn’t see enough margin for error in Blue Origin’s “ferocious” plan to get New Glenn to orbit all in a rush. NASA may also be wary about recent reports of two explosions of New Glenn rocket bodies, one of which happened because of what seems like engineering errors. So, New Glenn won’t get the reputational boost and kudos of flying ritzy NASA satellites on New Glenn’s first mission. Escapade will fly on the rocket, NASA said, but probably not until early 2025.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is preparing for the fifth test launch of its giant 400-foot tall Starship rocket. Over the weekend Musk posted on X a bold timeline for the rocket’s near future. “The first Starships to Mars will launch in 2 years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens,” he said, noting the first launches will be without crew to “test the reliability of landing intact on Mars.” If those landings go well, he said, then the first crewed flights to Mars “will be in 4 years.” After the first flights, in 2028 if Musk’s timeline holds true, then the “flight rate will grow exponentially from there, with the goal of building a self-sustaining city in about 20 years.” Musk has long stated he hopes Starship will make humans a multi-planetary species. Is Musk blowing smoke here, possibly emboldened by Boeing’s recent issues with its Starliner space capsule (which over the weekend managed to return to Earth, without its pilots, after it had problems docking at the International Sace Station this summer) and Blue’s loss of the Escapade mission? Possibly. The man is mercurial, and definitely ego-driven.