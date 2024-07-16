NASA Rethinks Astronaut Flight Plans After Mishaps

Though NASA is supposed to have two U.S. launch providers capable of flying astronauts to the International Space Station, technical hitches for both commercial space companies’ rockets are hitting NASA’s schedule.

The International Space Station (ISS) is a wonder: a laboratory whizzing above all our heads in low earth orbit, built by NASA and international partners over many decades at a great cost, and crewed by people from across the globe. At the moment, though, it’s unreachable for U.S. astronauts who aren’t already stuck there, thanks to a glitchy spacecraft.

Boeing’s problem-plagued Starliner space remains temporarily stuck in orbit at the space station until some of its own technical glitches are properly understood, limiting NASA’s options for astronaut rides for the near term. And last week’s rare failure of SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to ground the rocket until an explanation is found, blocking future crewed flights to the ISS.

The space agency is now considering potential “schedule impacts,” reports news site Space.com, with possible delays to upcoming flights having knock-on effects on future launches, posing a multibillion-dollar problem. Though nothing is approaching an emergency situation, a time crunch looms: in mid-August, just weeks away, NASA planned to launch its Crew 9 mission in a Dragon capsule atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Crew 9, which as of February was scheduled to have three U.S. astronauts–Zena Cardman, Nick Hague, and Stephanie Wilson–and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov aboard, is intended to replace the Crew 8 team that went into space in a Dragon in March. Typically crews spend around six months in orbit on the ISS, and there is plenty of flexibility built into their plans should astronauts have to spend longer in space, Space.com notes.

But SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is currently the only U.S. vehicle that’s approved to send NASA astronauts into orbit. The Falcon 9 enjoyed a long string of consecutive successes, with more than 300 successful flights since it debuted in 2010. Friday’s launch was the 69th Falcon 9 mission this year, according to tracking site NextSpaceflight.com, and though the first stage booster portion of the rocket performed exactly as planned, the rocket’s second stage malfunctioned in what Elon Musk calls a RUD–a rapid unscheduled disassembly. Its second stage was propelling a cluster of Starlink satellites, but that part of the rocket can also be configured to launch Crew Dragon capsules–hence the impact of the FAA’s intervention and grounding of the rocket.

As part of its groundbreaking commercial space effort, NASA chose two U.S. suppliers to build rocket systems capable of launching American astronauts to space: SpaceX and industry veteran Boeing. In the early days of the program, SpaceX seemed like a longshot contender, but Boeing–which received more money at the start of the contract than SpaceX ($4.2 billion versus $2.6 billion)–faltered as Starliner progressed. The Boeing capsule ended up launching years behind schedule, well after SpaceX had completed a handful of crewed missions. Now the experimental Starliner mission, which was intended to certify the vehicle for regular flights, is stuck the ISS due to multiple issues on its flight and docking maneuvers. NASA and Boeing have been careful not to use terms like “marooned,” since there are options available for all the crew aboard the ISS to come to Earth safely–including using SpaceX’s Crew 8 Dragon capsule, which is still docked there–but the delays and glitches are adding to NASA’s planning headache.

The FAA and SpaceX have yet to give an update on when the Falcon 9 can fly again, which is leading to NASA to adjust its astronaut schedule. The space agency is, of course, expert at this sort of planning, and its focus on safety is why there are so many contingencies built into every mission.