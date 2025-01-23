NASA Shuts Down DEI Programs, Though Diversity Is Low at Agency

NASA’s temporary head, Trump appointee Janet Petro, issued a stern email to the space agency’s staff Wednesday concerning administration edicts to end diversity and inclusion programs in federal bodies. Petro’s message made it very clear where her official opinion lies on the issue: “These programs divided Americans by race, wasted taxpayer dollars, and resulted in shameful discrimination,” she wrote.

After Petro’s nomination to sit in the big chair at NASA, though, news outlets pointed out she is actually the first woman to hold the role at the world-famous space agency since its formation in 1958. Industry site SpaceNews.com also highlighted a passage in Petro’s letter which seems to suggest certain civil servants at NASA, worried about potential anti-DEI efforts from the next Trump administration, had been trying to hide DEI programs from officials. “We are aware of efforts by some in government to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language,” she noted. “If you are aware of a change in any contract description or personnel position description since November 5, 2024, to obscure the connection between the contract and DEIA or similar ideologies, please report all facts and circumstances,” her letter demanded. It included an open threat, too: “There will be no adverse consequences for timely reporting this information,” she explained, but added, “however, failure to report this information within 10 days may result in adverse consequences.”

Petro’s clearly pushing the space agency to speedily shuffle in line and follow Trump’s rulings: The agency’s Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity website, which once explained it led “diversity and civil rights policies, programs, and services—enabling the universe of available talent,” now diverts to a 404 page, internet code for missing data. “The cosmic object you were looking for has disappeared beyond the event horizon,” the error page says, referencing the power of a destructive black hole. This decision makes it hard to find NASA’s own data on the state of equality across its workforce, but data from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission website for 2010 shows that among the then 17,000-strong NASA workforce, just 35 percent were women, less than 6 percent identified as Latino, just over 6 percent as Asian, and only 11.8 percent as African American. A 2024 report from the NASA Office of Inspector General noted “despite support from Agency leaders and multiple initiatives to increase diversity,” NASA had “made little progress in increasing the representation of women and minorities in its civilian workforce or leadership ranks. Specifically, over the past decade NASA’s overall workforce demographics have stayed roughly the same.” NASA’s data reflects the reality of patchy racial and gender-based equality in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, demonstrated by numerous studies. This includes Pew Research data from 2021 showing how few women are employed in engineering, computing, or physical science jobs (15, 25, and 40 percent, respectively)—all fields crucial to a science and hardware-centric body like NASA.