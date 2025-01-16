Nearly Half of Remote Workers Would Consider Quitting If Given a Return-to-Office Mandate

Among the clutch of enterprises announcing strict return-to-office mandates recently, Amazon and JP Morgan may be considered standouts. The mandates in both cases are said to have incensed many staff at the two big companies, so much so in JP Morgan’s case that it felt it needed to shut down the internal staff discussion board where many employees were venting their feelings—a move some critics have called spectacularly bad. New data from survey outfit Pew Research may highlight why Amazon and JP Morgan found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons: It’s because a huge percentage of remote workers would rather leave their jobs than bend to corporate rules demanding everyone slave away in an office cubicle five days a week.

Pew’s recent data shows that 46 percent of American workers who are currently working remotely at least some of the time said they’d consider leaving if their employer removed the option to work from home. In fact, 26 percent of workers surveyed said they’d be “very unlikely” to stay in their roles. The feelings are not uniform among different groups of employees, of course. Pew’s data shows 49 percent of women versus 43 percent of men would consider quitting, and there’s a significant difference in responses based on age: 50 percent of workers under 50 feel this way, compared with just 35 percent of staff aged over 50. Job satisfaction also plays into this sort of decision—with workers who are more dissatisfied with their jobs being more likely to say they’d consider quitting than workers who are satisfied. Perhaps less surprising, Pew’s data shows that workers whose role is currently 100 percent remote are much more likely to feel this way compared with workers who only work remotely some of the time. Pew’s data also shows how popular working from home is for staff whose jobs can be handled in this way: Among the surveyed adults whose work can be done at least partly from home, 75 percent prefer this option.

But though this sentiment seems strongly embedded in the U.S. workforce, employers don’t seem to want to listen (cue that news about JP Morgan silencing its staff’s dissenting chatter). Pew’s data for February 2023 showed that some 63 percent of people surveyed said their company was requiring them to work from the office a certain number of days per week or month, but by October 2024 that figure had risen to 75 percent. The push for staff to return to in-office work now that the Covid pandemic is in the collective rear-view mirror has stirred much debate. Some commentators argue that RTO is dead as the new remote work normal has become the actual norm, even giving opportunities for smaller companies to be more nimble and flexible than big, clunky corporate entities. Research showed that strict RTO pushes could result in companies losing their highest-value and hardest-to-replace workers. Separately, a study in early 2024 suggested that RTO rules actually don’t help a company’s bottom line. Meanwhile, on the other side of the argument, commentators have argued that though RTO rules seem short-sighted, they may actually help CEOs achieve their mission of delivering value to shareholders. Pew’s data certainly adds fuel to this messy fire, not least because it shows nearly half of all workers who’ve tasted the benefits of remote work would consider quitting if forced back to the office. That dramatic figure implies large scale staff turnover may be inevitable as more companies try to bring workers back under their bosses’ watchful eyes. The incoming Trump administration has, for example, indicated that it’s considering forcing federal employees back to the office, and will dismiss those who don’t comply.