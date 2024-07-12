New Bill Proposes More Protection for Original Content From AI Companies

The Copied Act also aims to make it easy to identify synthetic content dreamed up by AIs as different from real humans, to combat deepfakes and IP theft.

Big AI has a big data problem. So hungry are generative AI algorithms for real-world input that as well as paying for access to user material, several AI companies have been accused of scraping material posted online that was the product of real humans’ hard work. And this data then gets used to train the AI without seeking the originator’s consent, or any payment for the privilege. Now a bipartisan group of senators has marched into the legal and ethical tangle surrounding this issue with a bill designed to protect creatives’ original content from being used unfairly, The Verge reports.

Senators Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), member of the Senate AI Working Group, put forward the new bill. It’s titled the Content Origin Protection and Integrity from Edited and Deepfaked Media Act, a.k.a. The Copied Act, and it has one very clear purpose, stated right up top: it’s “to combat the rise of harmful deepfakes.” The senators in question may well have been thinking of the risk to their own political careers, here, after seeing troublesome Biden deepfakes affect election efforts earlier this year.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

But the bill is also, the senators make clear, about setting new “federal transparency guidelines for marking, authenticating and detecting AI-generated content,” in order to “protect journalists, actors and artists against AI-driven theft, and hold violators accountable for abuses.” Technically speaking, there is a link between adapting real-world content using generative AI to create deepfakes and to dream up artwork, text, music or other kinds of content. Both AI processes take real-world original material and transform it for other purposes. Specifically, the COPIED Act would require that any maker of an AI tool used to generate “creative or journalistic content” would have to allow the owners of the original content to label the material with “provenance information,” which could not be removed. The measure is essentially talking about watermarking–making it illegal for AI makers to remove evidence that an original piece of content was made by a human. The ban on removing such watermarking is important, because as the bill points out, “currently, there is no law that prohibits removing, disabling, or tampering with content provenance information.” Under COPIED, the FTC, state attorneys general and any content owner would also have the right to sue in court if the rules were violated.

Even more specifically, once material has had provenance watermarking attached, the bill prohibits any ” unauthorized use” to “train AI models or generate AI content.” This sets up a nice one-two punch combo in law: content creators are allowed to mark their work with indelible provenance info, then if it’s used without permission (with provenance watermarks making it easier to trace) they can sue to protect their copyright. Finally, the bill also says the National Institute of Standards and Technology should work on establishing standards for creatives’ provenance info with the goal of promoting “transparency to identify if content has been generated or manipulated by AI,” which could make it easier to spot AI-made material versus human-made content.

The bill has been officially endorsed by a long list of official bodies, including the SAG-AFTRA performers’ union, the Recording Industry Association of America and the National Newspaper Association. All of this tallies with numerous industry concerns about the rise of generative AI and the threat it represents to actors, music makers, publishers and more–AI was central to last year’s SAG-AFTRA strike, several newspaper lawsuits alleging unfair content “scraping,” and an open letter signed by music industry A-listers that says AI threatens the creative arts. The Copied Act is, of course, freshly introduced and far from becoming actual law. It’s sure to ignite all sorts of debates, not least because of the technical complexities that would be involved in making it work and enforcing it, and because it could conflict with some existing “fair use” doctrine that protects material being quoted, remixed or even used for parody purposes.

It also seems certain that big AI players will object to some of its provisions–including, perhaps, Microsoft. That’s because as well as being deeply entwined with AI market leader OpenAI, Microsoft’s new AI head Mustafa Suleyman just recently ruffled many content owners’ feathers by stating that in his opinion anything published on the open web was fair game to be grabbed and used as AI training material.