New Satellite Tech Factory Shows Space Market Open to Startups

Space is vast and infinite, and it turns out the satellite-making business has horizons with plenty of room for challengers to traditional aerospace powerhouses like Boeing or Airbus, huge companies with thousands of employees, giant facilities, and billions of dollars to spend.

Apex Space is happy to be an underdog. This spacecraft startup, based in Los Angeles, has less than 50 employees according to its LinkedIn page, and has announced plans for a new 45,000 square-foot manufacturing space in L.A. called “Factory One” so it can build even more spacecraft.

Apex’s goal is simple: It wants to fix a surprising industry traffic jam, making it easier and cheaper to build new satellites. The emergence of new space companies is rapidly dropping the cost of sending payloads into orbit: Upstart rocket companies like SpaceX, Rocket Lab and others are changing the market value of launches. For example, look at SpaceX’s November “ride share” launch, which put nearly 100 satellites from a variety of customers into space all at once. These trends are creating a “first time in history” situation, says Apex management. There are more companies that now need to buy the core systems powering the booming number of satellites headed to space. These are the technology-packed “busses” that carry, manage and power a customer’s satellite payload. The bus includes equipment like antennas, maneuvering engines, and solar panels, which the satellite payload customer adds their own systems to–tailored to exactly what they want the satellite to do.

Tradtional satellite busses are hugely expensive and manufactured with very long lead times–think large, white clean rooms with engineers in hairnets and jumpsuits carefully bolting together parts of a very expensive system. Apex wants to upend this pricey traditional supply chain.

The company wants to scale initial production to up to 50 satellites a year, then increase output. The new factory won’t just allow Apex to make more satellites–it will also be able to build its customers bigger satellite busses. Right now Apex’s facilities support its Ares satellite bus, which can carry customer payloads weighing about 440 pounds, and only small number of Ares busses can be made per year. Among Apex’s commercial and government customers, needs are myriad. These could include missile warning satellites for the Space Development Agency, or more traditional space companies trying to procure the core technology for swarms of satellites for communication or remote-sensing needs. This projected demand makes sense as the era of commercial space activity now includes thousands of launches of its own space-internet communications satellites by SpaceX, and Amazon’s competing Kuiper system is just getting going.

It’s been a big year for Apex. In June the company raised $16 million in Series A investments, and the new spacecraft-making facility scheduled to open late next year–is being supported by this cash injection. Apex’s first Ares bus bus, for three customer payloads, is getting ready to go to space on another SpaceX ride-share launch early in 2024, according to SpaceNews.com.