Open AI’s Pushback of Elon Musk’s Criticism Shows How to Defend Your Company Reputation

Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, knows more than Musk does about how her company’s systems work. Using carefully chosen words in a speech, she made that very clear.

When Apple announced this week that OpenAI’s market-leading ChatGPT tech was going to be a part of its AI initiative, it pleased a lot of people. After introducing “Apple Intelligence,” the stock popped, and it’s now the world’s most valuable company again.

But it didn’t please Elon Musk. Normally bearish on AI tech, Musk swore he’d ban Apple devices from his companies if OpenAI tech was integrated at a deep level, and even warned the public in an X posting he thought Apple was “selling you down the river” with “creepy spyware.” OpenAI’s CTO has now addressed Musk’s outrage, and her words put Musk in his place.

“That’s his opinion. Obviously I don’t think so,” Mira Murati said during Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women Dinner” in San Francisco. As chief technology officer of one of the world’s leading forces developing AI tech, Murati doesn’t have to say more than that, since she knows the tech inside and out. Her use of “opinion” is smart too: Musk professes to be a free speech champion, and is entitled to his opinion. But Murati is carefully drawing a line between mere “opinion” and actual “fact,” and stops way short of using attacking rhetoric like Musk did.

Digging deeper into the controversy, Murati also defended OpenAI’s stance on user privacy and the security of user data. “We’re trying to be as transparent as possible with the public,” she said. Then she pointed out that Musk, and potentially other high profile critics, are in a position to mislead the public: “The biggest risk is that stakeholders misunderstand the technology.”

Musk’s angry outburst and threats to ban iPhones and Macs from his companies–even going as far as saying staff would have to leave them at the gate, where they’d be put in wi-fi-proof Faraday bags–does seem to show he’s misunderstanding the relationship between Apple and OpenAI, at the very least, and possibly paranoid OpenAI’s tech could be used to snoop on SpaceX or Tesla secrets at worst. ChatGPT is not “always on” as part of Apple’s effort to weave AI through the iPhone experience, and users have to actively click on a button to summon OpenAI’s chatbot. That click makes it very clear they’re not using Apple tech—with all its well-known privacy protections. Apple’s also said it will not share user data with OpenAI, other than what users themselves choose to type in, and that users’ inputs won’t be allowed to train OpenAI’s models. That last move is a defense against potentially sensitive user data “leaking” later on, when other people query chatbot algorithms that have been trained with their data.

Musk is, of course, sour on OpenAI after initially being involved as a co-founder and key early-stage investor. He accused the company and its CEO Sam Altman of straying far from the original remit as an open source, not-for-profit outfit, and warned that it had developed its recent cutting-edge GPT-4 AI model as a “complete secret.” Musk is himself investing heavily in AI via his xAI startup, and has built a chatbot called Grok into social media platform X.

OpenAI defended itself against Musk’s accusations, noting that he was pushing for almost complete control over the AI company, and wanted to harness it to Tesla–an EV company that relies heavily on AI and machine learning to power its self-driving software. Musk went as far as to file suit against OpenAI, alleging breach of contract, but a CNBC report says that he voluntarily withdrew the suit not long before a California j udge reviewed OpenAI’s request to dismiss it. In one key regard, Musk is right about OpenAI, and Murati dodged this truth with carefully chosen words, saying only that OpenAI’s “trying” to be transparent. OpenAI seems to remain a somewhat secretive outfit, and its use of internet training data to improve its AI algorithms isn’t shenanigan-free. In fact it’s landed OpenAI in plenty of legal hot water–including a high profile lawsuit from the New York Times alleging it scraped the newspaper’s archives to train the chatbot.