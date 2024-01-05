OpenAI Announces App Store for Custom Chatbots

The ‘appification’ of OpenAI’s custom chatbot technology could make finding the AI tools you need much easier, and maybe juice profits from selling your own chatbots.

With a tweak to its keyboards, Microsoft took a big step earlier this week in bringing A.I.-powered chatbots to the masses, adding a special key to summon them to the screen. Its collaborator, much-scrutinized OpenAI, just made an even bigger move to expand access to this hot-button A.I. tech.

The organization announced that next week it will open an app store, making it even easier to find a pre-made chatbot that fits specific business needs. The creation of this new market, of course, means other developers can offer their chatbots through the store, opening another possible revenue stream.

The benefits of chatbot A.I. for small businesses are already well known–they can improve customers’ experiences, suggest new business ideas, or even write marketing copy for promotional purposes. For small teams in entrepreneurial settings, chatbots can also expand access to skillsets the team may lack, such as graphic design or software coding. In mid-2023, OpenAI launched ChatGPT Enterprise, a service with considerable appeal for small businesses. In a blog post, OpenAI explained it wanted to respond to companies that repeatedly asked for easy ways to deploy A.I. tech in their organizations. The enterprise version offered high-speed access to OpenAI’s most sophisticated A.I. model and a few other benefits, but it didn’t offer true “customization,” which would have allowed businesses to tailor the artificial intelligence’s smarts toward their particular needs with greater accuracy.

The next step was the app store announcement, which would offer customized chatbots, “GPTs,” to the public late in 2023. Inevitably, delays ensued — probably thanks to some headline-grabbing shenanigans by the OpenAI board that saw CEO Sam Altman fired and then, after a panic by investors and staff, rehired.

Custom GPTs are relatively easy to make, and don’t necessarily require developers’ coding skills. Compared to ChatGPT’s one, giant pool of A.I. data that you access when you type in a question, a custom GPT is trained on a much smaller, specific dataset. This custom GPT is then more tightly focused on the new, narrower dataset. Building one for your business can be as easy as typing in a plain natural language request, and feeding in figures or text relevant to your needs: For example, listing the types of beer made at a craft brewery could teach the chatbot to create effective advertising. Developers have been able to customize GPTs since November, when OpenAI held a “DevDay” that let them share their creations. But that wasn’t a particularly open, intuitive environment — think of it as being similar to GitHub or other code-development platforms.

The new GPT Store will present the customized chatbots on offer a bit more like apps that everyone is familiar with from other platforms, like Google or Apple’s smartphone-based app stores. For entrepreneurs, that could help them take an idea like “I need a GPT that can specifically help me design social media posts for my boutique coffee brand,” then find the perfect GPT on the store in the same way someone would browse design tools on Apple’s iOS store to create a company logo.

Since GPTs are quite easy to build, there’s another opportunity opening up here. When it announced the GPT Store, OpenAI explained that it planned to monetize it, paying developers based on how much usage their GPTs get. If your business trains a GPT to help your operations, and you think it could help other similar enterprises, then there’s now an opportunity to upload it to the store (passing some verification steps) and share it. This means, potentially, a tool you’ve optimized for your company could, potentially, earn you cash from other companies, though details remain vague. TechCrunch reports OpenAI has said it will make all this more clear next week.