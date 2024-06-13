OpenAI is Reportedly Making Bank Amid the AI Revolution

A new report sheds light on the company’s revenue. Plus, what to know about the possible terms of the deal between OpenAI and Apple.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT was already one of the best-known AI brands amid the surge of artificial intelligence tech coming from Google, Microsoft, and others, but its role as market leader may have been cemented this week when Apple confirmed it was partnering with the chatbot maker to power key features of its “Apple Intelligence” AI push.

Now new information suggests that OpenAI really is raking in incredible sums from its sometimes-controversial tech, despite the competition from its deep-pocketed rivals. It may even have doubled its annual revenues compared to last year’s figures. A reported $3.4 billion in annual revenue

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

News site The Information reported on a briefing made by CEO Sam Altman to OpenAI staff Wednesday, during which Altman said his company was on track to bring in $3.4 billion in annual revenues. The Information noted annualized revenue figures (an approximation based on the preceding month’s revenues multiplied by 12) were around $1.6 billion in late 2023, so the new figure means OpenAI may be set to double its income in the space of a year.

That doubling does tally with the growth pace of the overall AI industry. That growth is ably demonstrated by Google revamping its corporate structure around AI, and by Microsoft–an OpenAI partner–promoting a new class of “AI PC” and injecting AI tech into its computer operating systems and business productivity software. But during the OpenAI all-hands meeting, Altman also revealed, according to The Information, data on exactly how his company made so much money. Altman said his company was going to bring in about $200 million by selling access to its AI models via the Microsoft business-centric Azure cloud service. But that meant the huge majority of this year’s $3.4 billion would be coming from products and services, according to Altman.

Breaking these statements down, this means that OpenAI really has attracted millions of people to pay for a subscription version of its ChatGPT AI (and has also appealed to developers who pay to build OpenAI’s technology into their own apps, as Engadget points out). OpenAI offers limited public access to its various chatbot models for free via apps and its website, but users can pay around $20 a month to gain access to more queries and to newer, more powerful AI models like the freshly revealed GPT-4o.

All this means the average consumer really is keen to try out AI, it seems, as are millions of GenZ workers: recent data show that as they embrace the tech to streamline their work day, some 78 percent are bringing their own AI tools with them, in place of relying on company resources. The Apple factor

Apple, meanwhile, recently revealed its Apple Intelligence AI as the “next big thing” for powering iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, with OpenAI’s ChatGPT woven deeply in. But when the OpenAI partnership was confirmed by Apple at the keynote speech of its annual WWDC developer’s conference, it wasn’t clear who was paying who for the privilege. Google is the default search engine for iPhones, and recently antitrust court documents revealed it paid Apple some $20 billion in 2022 for this key role. Given that precedent, it may have been expected that OpenAI was also paying to be a central part of the iPhone AI experience. But it was also plausible that the reverse was true: that Apple was paying OpenAI for access to buzzy chatbot tech.

Now, Bloomberg has heard from “people briefed on the matter,” reporting that the partnership isn’t going to generate much revenue for either Apple or OpenAI. In fact Apple is said to think that having OpenAI’s brand promoted to hundreds of millions of iPhone users is payment enough.