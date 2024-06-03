OpenAI-Scarlett Johansson Voice Flap Continues to Echo

Researchers find that OpenAI’s Sky voice sounds very much like the actress. CEO Sam Altman said the voice wasn’t supposed to be ‘Her,’ but the parallels are many and demonstrate the perils of the super-fast pace of the AI revolution.

OpenAI’s natural-sounding Sky voice, recently used as part of an impressive launch of its newest chatbot system, reminded many viewers of the sci-fi movie Her–which features an emotional AI character voiced by Scarlett Johansson. Then it emerged that OpenAI had approached the actor to ask if they could use her voice for GPT-4o, and she’d declined. Now researchers have added extra sizzle to the controversy by finding that Sky really, really, really does sound like Johansson’s voice.

National Public Radio asked researchers to compare Sky with voice samples of more than 600 professional actors, and the conclusion seems pretty damning for OpenAI, which has claimed that it did not violate Johansson’s intellectual property rights and instead hired an as-yet unidentified voice actor that merely sounded like her. The new research suggests that this sound-alike must be a truly amazing actor in their own right: statistically speaking, Sky is more similar to Johansson’s voice than to 98 percent of other actors.

The researchers found a few notable differences between Sky and Johansson’s voices: Sky is a bit higher in pitch, a bit breathier, and much more expressive than Johansson when speaking in her normal tone. And sometimes Sky’s voice matched statistically much better to samples from actors Anne Hathaway and Keri Russell than Johansson. Nevertheless, the striking similarity to Johansson goes deeper than merely sounding a lot like her. The scientists also analyzed the Sky voice for particular features that, in real life, can be affected by a speakers’ throat, mouth, and nasal passages, and concluded that the Sky voice and Johansson’s real voice had identical measurements.

What does this mean? Arizona State University’s Visar Berisha, who led the analysis for NPR, was careful to note that “the two voices are similar but likely not identical.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman mentioned the Johannson controversy when speaking at a conference last week. “It’s not her voice. It’s not supposed to be,” he said, adding “I’m sorry for the confusion.” Altman, often a controversial character himself, may be understating the issue here: The new analysis suggests the situation is much more than a mere “confusion.” He also didn’t help matters much with a simple one-word X posting, “her,” around the time of the GPT-4o press event, drawing inevitable parallels between Johansson’s iconic performance in that movie and Sky. But when NPR spoke to OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati, she said that she wasn’t aware what Johansson’s voice sounded like until people were comparing Sky with the actor.

Meanwhile, Johansson is said to have been outraged by the similarity between the OpenAI character and her own voice. It’s also emerged, via the star’s co-founder at skin care brand the Outset, that Johansson is very careful about letting companies use her voice, and had avoided doing so–even when one company suggested simulating her voice to help reach out to the Outset customers. This means that the startling similarities of the Sky voice must have hit harder than they might have otherwise.

Sky has since been pulled by OpenAI, but it hasn’t quashed the controversy. Voice cloning technology is developing fast, and as with any revolutionary new tech, it comes with some big pros and some serious cons. Apple is using voice cloning with a medical angle, offering to copy the voices of people who may be losing their speaking ability through illness so that their voice may live on.