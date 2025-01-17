OpenAI’s Ex-CTO Raids Rivals for Top Team at Her Startup

Former OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati has made the first hires for her own secretive AI startup, tech news site Wired reports. The list includes one very notable name: Jonathan Lachman, who was until recently the special projects lead at—surprise—OpenAI. The fact that Lachman has joined the list of senior staff who’ve left the nine year-old startup in recent months is notable, and so is the fact that Murati’s moving so fast to build out her new enterprise. It didn’t take long—Murati only left OpenAI in September last year.

Upon her departure, Murati made a statement explaining she’d made the “difficult decision to leave” so that she could “create the time and space to do my own exploration.” In October it emerged that she was already seeking $100 million in funding for her AI company which would be focused on “proprietary models,” news site TechCrunch reported. Since then, little new information has emerged about Murati’s plans…until now. Industry news site Dataconomy.com says that Lachman is one of around 10 researchers and engineers from rival AI companies, including OpenAI, controversial social media chatting app Character AI and Google’s DeepMind. Despite these high-profile hires, Murati’s startup remains unnamed and “lacks a definitive product direction,” according to sources who spoke to Dataconomy. The fact that Murati has attracted so many experts in just a handful of months does tell us one thing. It suggests that she has secured enough funding and has a convincing enough plan to tempt talented workers away from positions in other, already successful AI firms.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Murati, of course, has a significant reputation in the AI field. Back in 2023, during the scandalous but brief ouster of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Murati briefly held the title of interim CEO as the company’s board scrambled to organize itself. In June 2024, Murati spoke up to defend OpenAI after Elon Musk attacked Apple’s plans to integrate ChatGPT into Apple’s AI system, Apple Intelligence, dismissing Musk’s stance as mere “opinion” during Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women Dinner” in San Francisco. And before she left OpenAI she was technology lead—a key position in a company that’s 100 percent about the most cutting edge tech. Lachman’s departure from OpenAI may also stir up the rumor mill about goings-on at the leading AI brand. Throughout the last year, many senior staff have left, including leaders in AI safety Ilya Sutskever and Jan Lieke, as well as Chief Research Officer Bob McGrew and another research leader, Barret Zoph, who both quit—independently—at the same time as Murati. OpenAI is in the midst of a controversial pivot away from being an “open” company to converting itself into a for-profit enterprise. This mission, steered by Altman, is aimed at helping OpenAI pursue the AI “golden goose” of artificial general intelligence—human-like levels of smartness, of the kind popularized by many science fiction works. OpenAI’s overhaul has spurred lawsuits from co-founder Musk, who alleges the company has abandoned its original mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity, rather than pursuing profit.