Reddit Tries Ads That Look Like User Posts Ahead of IPO

The new advertising initiative’s graphics style raises the question of how loyal Reddit users might react, as some are already wary of the online community going public.

Social media app Reddit doesn’t shy from controversy. Last year the company’s CEO upset many among the Reddit community when he effectively cut off access to third-party Reddit apps by setting incredibly high fees to use the Reddit API–code hooks that let other companies connect their software to the site’s systems.

More recently, as part of its planned $6.4 billion March 21 IPO, Reddit also decided to offer a select group of high-profile Reddit users the chance to buy shares, driving up skepticism amid its user base and worries that the move “smells of desperation.” Now Reddit is trying something else new in its pursuit of profitability–letting advertisers hawk their wares with ads on the site that look very much like regular posts created by users.

The new system is called free-form ads, the company explains in a blog post. Reddit’s latest ad format is intended to “empower advertisers to easily engage on the platform in the same way as our users.” By incorporating video, imagery and text, the ads are designed “to look and feel similar to the type of content Reddit users share with each other, inviting maximum engagement from the community.” The members of that community, the post notes, “come to Reddit for countless reasons: to learn, to fuel passions, to seek recommendations, to ask for advice and solve problems.” Website TechCrunch highlights how successful the new ad style is: Reddit found that “free-form ads outperform all other ad types in average click through rate (CTR) by 28 percent, along with increased community engagement when comments are enabled,” it says.

On the surface, that makes the new ad format seem a stunning success for Reddit and an attractive proposition for advertisers keen to use Reddit to promote products to people who are there to “fuel passions” and “seek recommendations” and “ask for advice”. Uh-oh.

That might be where this new system falls down. Dedicated Reddit are used to logging onto the site to get advice on particular issues or problems and getting community support. There’s real potential that being shown ads masquerading as typical Reddit posts (albeit with a faint “Promoted” label) will provoke strong–likely negative–reactions. Backlash from users isn’t new. Reddit users can be fiercely passionate about the platform, and when co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman implemented the steep API pricing initiative, forcing popular third-party Reddit apps out of business, it triggered furious reactions from users. One clear result was that 8,000 Reddit communities deliberately went dark for two days–some for longer periods–in protest, taking a bite out of Reddit’s advertising income.

While the improved click-through rate for the new style of ad seems impressive, if large numbers of advertisers seize the opportunity these ads offer and the number of post-like ads on Reddit goes up, a similar protest might ensue. That could easily drive user enthusiasm down.