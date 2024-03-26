Report: 40 Percent of Managers Hope to Replace Some Workers With AI This Year
‘Alexa, does my manager think they can replace me with an AI?’ ‘Yes. In fact, please pack your desk now. And have a nice day.’
It’s becoming clear why Gen Z staff are wary about using AI in the workplace. From the White House to the International Monetary Fund, everyone is concerned that AI is a threat to workers, particularly those with “low performance requirements.”
The evidence is stacking up. AI is playing a part in the current flood of tech industry layoffs. And though some researchers recently suggested that AI will take a longer time than many think to have a deep impact on the workplace, that’s not something the 3,000 U.S. managers AI company Beautiful.ai surveyed believe. Plenty of them actually seem like they’d be happy to hand out pink slips and replace pesky human workers with AI this year.
Beautiful.ai, which labels itself as “the best AI-powered presentation software for teams,” wanted to get a “better understanding of how AI is changing the way we work,” according to the company blog. It surveyed 3,000 people in “management positions” to “learn how they’re implementing the new technology in their business.” With AI tech pervading many aspects of everyday life right now, from social media apps to workplace software like Zoom and Microsoft’s business products, the results were always likely to be interesting. But these survey results are startling.
The headline stat is very plain, and underlines how common AI use in the workplace has already become: 66 percent of the managers who answered Beautiful’s survey said they’re using AI at work to boost worker productivity. More concerningly, 12 percent said their use of AI was undertaken with a goal of downsizing and cutting labor costs. In fact, 41 percent said they thought they’d be able to replace staff with “cheaper AI tools” this year, and 48 percent were clear that the company could save a lot of cash by replacing a “large number” of staff this year. Four in 10 managers said they thought their teams could lose multiple members, replace them with AI, and operate just as well.
Unsettling as these results are to authorities worried about the unemployment rate, they’re good news for AI startups like Ema, which is building what it hopes will be a “universal AI employee.” The shift in attitudes may also be a shot in the arm for humanoid robot companies like Figure AI, which are busy imbuing their plastic and metal machines with AI tech to get them ready for the workplace.
As workers absorb this news, it’s worth considering who was being surveyed by Beautiful: Managers. Management is central to aspects of running a company, but is often the first to go when a company needs to downsize. In 2017 Survey.com’s annual “Wasting Time at Work” report even found if you replace managers completely, you “remove 75 percent of the reasons someone will leave your company.” And though a flat, management-light structure is still controversial, it’s favored by many companies–including Tesla.
Any staff worried their boss is thinking of replacing them with a box with blinking lights may find some solace from one part of the Beautiful survey: 64 percent of managers felt AI was at least as capable as expert management staff, and possibly even better. If Beautiful had surveyed 3,000 workers employed by those 3,000 managers, how many would say they hoped the company would replace their boss with an AI system instead?
