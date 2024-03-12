Report Urges Government Action to Prevent Future AI Catastrophes

It’s not just sci-fi authors getting jumpy about AI’s risks. A report for the State Department weighs in on possible national security risks and a potential ‘extinction-level threat to the human species.’

A new report on AI’s risks, commissioned by the State Department back in 2022, was just published and it’s got stern warnings. AI might not only be a threat to national security, the report says, but also could be an “extinction-level threat to the human species.” This news comes in parallel to developments that are trying to bring chatbot AI technology off our computer screens and into the real world in the form of robots. All this might give you pause as you type in “how can I improve my business’ revenues?” into ChatGPT.

Time says the new report, “An Action Plan to Increase the Safety and Security of Advanced AI,” describes what the government needs to do right now to prevent runaway AI tech. The recommendations start with making it illegal to train AI systems using higher powered computers–at a level only a bit above the computers used for current AI systems like OpenAI’s smartest model GPT-4 and Google Gemini. Publishing certain details on how AI systems actually work should also be illegal, the report says, and the manufacture and export of AI-capable chips should be more tightly controlled. Plus here’s the kicker: officials should be educated on the technical workings of AI so they can understand the risks.

Given that many lawmakers barely understand how their office phones work, let alone super high-tech AI systems, that seems like a smart move. It’s clear the report authors (from Gladstone AI, a company Time says “runs technical briefings on AI for government employees,”) have a sense of urgency. They believe AI development should be slowed down to pretty much where the state of the art is right now. And though the report is careful to note it doesn’t “reflect the views of the United States Department of State or the United States Government,” it really does line up with some current policies. Last month the Biden administration noted around 200 entities had joined a consortium for safe development of generative AI, and back in August 2023 an executive order targeted exports and investments in AI tech to China. Even OpenAI’s controversial CEO Sam Altman has been arguing that AI should be regulated.

Real world AI woes The report comes at a time when AI scares are increasingly in the news, including Microsoft’s struggles with a weird bullying, threatening persona for its Copilot AI as well as deepfake image issues. Google was also hit with trouble thanks to racially inappropriate images from its Gemini AI. These particular AI “threats” are upsetting, they don’t necessarily imply a risk of real world harm: but scientists also recently found they could get around AI protections and force the systems to suggest harmful or illegal acts, including counterfeiting money. Uh oh.

Robotic AIs incoming soon? Meanwhile, even as concerns rise about AI’s real-world impact, a Univeristy of California Berkeley spinout company called Covariant is expanding those applications. Building on the trend of ever-smarter robotic tech, Covariant is making a sort of “ChatGPT for robots,” website TechCrunch says. Company co-founder Peter Chen explained the goal is to “power the billions of robots to come.” The idea is to take the core technology that makes chatbots like ChatGPT work and translate it into systems inside robots to give them greater usefulness, beyond the somewhat limited “move to point X and do task Y” capablities many such robots have.

At first the goal is to target simple systems like robot arms in manufacturing plants. Boosting their power with AI will, Covariant hopes, make them more capable and thus more useful. But its plans go far beyond factories. Chen thinks his tech could boost getting robots into “the service industry and even into people’s homes.” TechCrunch says Covariant’s website even suggests, hyperbolically, its AI can give robots “the human-like ability to reason.”