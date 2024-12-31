Researchers Use Videos to Teach Robot Surgeons Human-Like Moves

Robot surgeons have been used for decades to help doctors perform surgeries like gallbladder removals, hysterectomies, prostate surgeries and other procedures, a report in the Washington Post notes. But most of these operations were not fully automated—typically, a surgeon guides the robot’s limbs through precise moves using controllers, a little like an advanced real-life computer game. This technique offers a degree of precision that human hands alone can’t quite match, making robotic surgeons incredibly useful.

But that all might change now, the Post says, since researchers have successfully trained state of the art of robot surgeons with next-generation technology, using videos of procedures, so that machines now have the ability to “perform surgical tasks with the skill of human doctors.” Researchers from Johns Hopkins University and Stanford University were able to teach the machines to manipulate needles, and tie knots so that they could suture wounds autonomously. And, the Post notes, the robots went beyond simply imitating their training material, and were able to correct mistakes without being commanded to fix their work. The training, and the ability of these systems to go slightly beyond the data they’ve already incorporated echoes how current generation AI chatbots are trained through exposure to vast amounts of real world data, often in text form. Similarly, in the manner that some AI supporters spin the technology as a way to improve workers’ efficiency instead of outright replacing people in other businesses, the new robot surgeons aren’t being touted as out-and-out replacements for fallible human doctors.

The Post quotes Axel Krieger, an associate professor at Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering who supervised the research, who explained that the work isn’t about “trying to replace the surgeon.” Instead, it’s about trying to “make things easier for the surgeon.” Do you want a “tired surgeon, where you’re the last patient of the day, and the surgeon is super-exhausted? Or do you want a robot that is doing a part of that surgery and really helping out the surgeon?” Kreiger said. The system even echoes some of the way that chatbots work. A postdoctoral researcher who worked with Krieger said that the team has even developed a system where a surgeon can chat to the robot, just like they may speak to a surgical resident, commanding it to do tasks or perform actions like “move left.” The team said the advantage of training the system using video material is that it reduces the need to program the machines to perform individual precise movements needed for a surgical procedure, the team explained. One issue that may have to be tackled before the robots advance to performing operations on real human bodies is that the training videos involved practice surgeries on synthetic models. Issues like patient privacy will have to be addressed before training videos of actual surgeries can be made and put to use with the robodocs.