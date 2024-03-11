Restrictive Abortion Laws Drove a Third of Bumble’s Staff From Texas

When Texas passed Senate Bill 8 in 2021, it created one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the nation. Speaking on a panel at a SXSW event Friday, Bumble’s Interim General Counsel, Elizabeth Monteleon didn’t mince words about one consequence of this salvo in the political culture wars. She explicitly blamed the law for a mass staff exodus from the dating app company’s home state. Monteleon said that since SB 8 passed in September 2021 about a third of Bumble’s Texas workforce has left. Employees are simply “choosing to move elsewhere,” Monteleon said.

Bumble differentiates itself from other dating apps because it centers around female empowerment. The company’s website explains: “on Bumble, women Make the First Move by sending the first message” after both parties have matched with each other. The overall idea, Bumble explains, is to help dating dynamics to “start on an equal footing,” and hopefully “leads to kinder, more respectful connections.” It’s easy to see that a company operating on female-first principles would have ethical difficulties operating in a state that is aggressively shutting down abortion rights and also targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

Bumble’s reaction to Texas’ restrictive laws hews to its fundamental philosophy, offering explict support for employees, who are no longer required to come and work at its Austin headquarters. Monteleon explained that Bumble’s supporting workers who’ve chosen to move out of state, pointing up some virtues of a remote-first business model and eschewing some of the current “back to the office” trends that have been hitting remote workers. Reporting on the news, website TechCrunch noted that Bumble was also the first business to join an amicus brief supporting a lawsuit against the SB 8 law. These are bold choices for a company that recently had to layoff 30 percent of its staff due to disappointing earnings and high labor costs. But they do chime with other innovative employee-centric maneuvers the company has tried before, like giving nearly its entire staff a week off to combat burnout during the pandemic.

Bumble’s staff leaving in response to local laws is another reminder that in a complicated employment market, where Gen Z staff may be looking for more money than expected, and AI may be a threat to some jobs, location is still a watchword. It’s very much on the minds of employees who are “thinking about if they’re going to accept a job,” and “if they’re going to stay at a job,” Monteleon said.