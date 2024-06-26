Rivian Muscles Up With $5 Billion Volkswagen Investment to Help the Struggling EV Maker

Rivian’s former competitor is now its partner.

Volkswagen has revealed a new partnership with Rivian that should keep the California-based EV maker afloat, with long term plans that may actually be good for both companies. CNBC reports that the $5 billion investment from VW will begin with an initial $1 billion in the form of a convertible note that could be converted to Rivian shares on after December 1 this year. Then in 2025 and 2026 another couple of billion dollars will arrive, coupled in 2026 with a new $2 billion joint venture which will create electrical systems and software.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

During an investor call Tuesday after the announcement, Rivian CEO and founder RJ Scaringe explained the money will help Rivian flip to being cashflow positive, and will help ramp-up production of the smaller, cheaper R2 SUVs that it announced in March. Scaringe explained the deal was possible because Rivian had “focused on vertically integrating” its electrical and software designs and systems. Though core technology like batteries, motors and high voltage systems aren’t part of the joint venture, Rivian’s vertical integration successes attracted VW, which Scaringe said actually plans on using electrics and software derived from Rivian tech in the second half of the decade. Though not in as much trouble as rival Fisker, EV maker Rivian’s woes this year underline how hard the EV market really is for startups. In February it laid off 10 percent of its staff, and its CEO bungled the announcement. Though it surprised Rivian fans in March by revealing two unexpected new SUVs alongside a cheaper vehicle, it also had to pause construction of a manufacturing plant in Georgia to save money.

Then in April it shed another 1 percent of its workforce, explaining the move was necessary to meet its “goal to be gross margin positive by the end of the year” and thus neatly underlining the fact that the company was going to operate under negative margins for a while–not a sustainable position.

VW is the second global-brand carmaker to invest in Rivian, CNBC Notes, since Ford Motor was among the company’s largest stakeholders when Rivian IPOd in 2021. But Ford backed out in 2023, canceling plans to develop EVs alongside the upstart SUV maker. By pursuing the cheaper R2 and cutting staff and costs, Rivian is also following a path cut by industry leader Tesla through this year’s industry troubles. Elon Musk’s company has also been feeling the pinch of a slowing EV market and potentially rising competition from other carmakers–with imports of Chinese EVs being a particular worry. The fate of Tesla’s long-rumored cheaper EV, to accompany its premium S, 3, X and Y models, isn’t currently known. Though industry watchers argue a cheap Tesla could tempt many potential buyers to the brand, rumors earlier this year said Tesla had shelved the plan and was instead hitching some of its future revenue hopes on a self-driving “robotaxi” vehicle that will be revealed in August.