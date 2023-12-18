Why Robotaxi Startup May Mobility Picked Sun City, Arizona to Test its Self-Driving Cars

The startup hopes to avoid the legal and technical challenges that have put the brakes on GM’s Cruise and other self-driving auto experiments.

Most recent news about self-driving vehicles comes from big-name carmakers, for good reasons and bad, though one small upstart hopes the location of its proving ground will help its self-driving taxi service succeed.

May Mobility, an Ann Arbor, Michigan startup founded in 2017 by two auto industry veterans, just launched an on-demand ride hailing service that will let users in Sun City, Arizona call a self-driving Toyota minivan to pick them up and take them where they want to go.

The reason May Mobility chose Sun City comes down to its design and population density. The city’s website explains that it’s “an entire community dedicated to leisure and recreation for the active, retired adult.” A look at its road map shows routes and streets that look like bullseyes on a target, full of circular and radial streets. And it has fewer than 50,000 residents. May Mobility is betting that testing its tech on a simply planned street network that’s not overcrowded with traffic will improve its chance of success and avoid many of the problems plaguing other self-driving vehicle endeavors. Splashy efforts by companies like Cruise, Waymo and Tesla have all gotten the wrong kind of publicity as they test their tech, with reports of trouble from faked data to pedestrian injuries and deaths.

The Sun City program is in trial mode for now, with a limited number of riders able to sign up for the service. This still represents a big step for May Mobility, which has favored smaller, carefully made steps toward self-driving vehicles, making small-scale experiments with its robotaxi services that shuttle people from pre-arranged stops in Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids in Michigan, and in Arlington, Texas. TechCrunch reports that the Sun City system is set to expand, and a May spokesperson said that’ll happen imminently, but only with a “careful and considerate approach to safety, rider feedback and community trust.”