RocketLabs Says its SpaceX Competitor Rocket Will Fly In December

SpaceX remains atop the list of new, upstart rocket companies trying to challenge famous old-space names like Lockheed and Boeing, but RocketLab, which is both based in the U.S. and New Zealand, is also effectively orbiting the lucrative and expanding market. Now it’s setting its sights on the commercial launch industry lit up by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, which has had much of the U.S. market to itself for years.

In its latest quarterly financial call with investors and analysts, RocketLab promised that its bigger next-generation rocket, dubbed Neutron, will launch by the end of the year. It’s a big development that could further supercharge the commercial space business. While company executives remain highly upbeat, federal officials with one eye on future government satellite launch contracts think the company may not be ready by its self-imposed deadline.

Neutron is what’s called a medium lift rocket. It’s not in the same class as SpaceX’s giant upcoming Starship, but instead is aimed at lifting larger, heavy payloads similar to the ones carried by SpaceX’s incredibly successful Falcon 9. Neutron should be capable of lifting about 28,000 pounds of payload to orbit. During the call, RocketLab CEO Peter Beck said that though there’s still a “lot of testing to get through,” his company is following “a schedule that closes for a launch by the end of the year.” It’s being developed using an approach that should be familiar to many tech-centric startups: launch a small-scale product first, test it, then take all the lessons from developing that to launch your second, larger-scale product. RocketLab’s existing rocket, Electron, is a small vehicle capable of lifting only about 660 pounds to low earth orbit, but it’s been successfully launched nearly 40 times and has delivered lots of different customers’ satellites to orbit, most recently carrying an experimental satellite for the Japanese space agency.

Why does SpaceX pop up so much in discussing Neutron and Electron? RocketLab seems set on following in SpaceX’s footsteps very closely. Falcon 9 championed reusability: instead of throwing away each rocket during a launch, like nearly every earlier rocket system (such as the powerful, recently retired Delta IV and even NASA’s Apollo era Saturn V), the booster section of the Falcon 9 flies back to earth so it can be reused.This saves all the costs associated with building a new rocket, allowing SpaceX to charge customers much lower fees than the industry commanded with single-use rocket launches to get satellites into orbit. It’s also allowed SpaceX to launch its Starlink space internet constellation cheaply, since it can reuse rockets a customer has already paid for.

Neutron has a similar business model to SpaceX, using a reusable booster. Once launched, the rocket will open up high in the atmosphere, releasing the rocket’s second stage and payload satellites, which will then fly into orbit, while the booster turns around to land safely back on Earth. The goal is to charge somewhere around $50 million per Neutron launch, versus the current Falcon 9 rate of around $60 million. Fascinatingly, Beck also used the recent financial call to reveal longer-term plans for the company, explaining the goal is to have RocketLab’s “own constellation in orbit, providing services.” Beck noted that launching payloads is now a market that’s about $10 billion to $15 billion in size, but that operating “services in space” is now around a $320 billion market. Beck didn’t elaborate on what services he had in mind, but it’s worth noting RocketLab has already developed several different spacecraft systems, including its Photon satellite “bus” that is capable of supporting a range of different missions including interplanetary ones.

One major sticking point in RocketLab’s plans is that the U.S. government is skeptical about Neutron’s launch window. Website TechCrunch reports on an internal congressional memo which pours cold water on the idea of a December launch–a timeframe critical to allow RocketLab to compete for some lucrative future National Security Space Launch contracts. Other space industry examples, like SpaceX’s uneven but explosive progress with Starship, show just how hard it is to successfully get a new rocket off the ground.