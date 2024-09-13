Salesforce Launches an AI That Works Like a Sales Rep

The AI revolution marked another step in the technology’s evolution when models that can “reason” were unveiled to the public, demonstrating they are capable of increasingly challenging tasks. Market leader OpenAI continued pushing the cutting edge of AI forward again, on Thursday, revealing the “Strawberry” series of AI models that can tackle more complex tasks by “reasoning” their way through the answers.

But it’s not just AI-centric companies advancing the technology. Thursday, cloud-based sales software company Salesforce also announced a new AI system centered around what might be the next wave of AI innovation–AI agents. What makes this announcement distinct from typical corporate announcements of new products is that the new Agentforce system is also capable of reasoning.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, speaking at the press launch of Agentforce, described it as “AI as it was meant to be,” news site Axios reported. Benioff argued that the big AI push has seen companies adopt AI models that don’t actually deliver value, since the tech is not “ready for prime time.” But Salesforce’s Agentforce can actually help customers and the company, he said, since it’s based around agents instead of more typical chatbot or generative AI technology. An AI agent is based on some of the same core technology as, say, a product like ChatGPT, but rather than responding to user questions and generating replies, agents are like small software “robots” that can carry out tasks autonomously. The company is launching a library of agents in a system that includes a “low code” agent-making tool. That’s intended to help customers who lack significant programming expertise can create agents designed to help with their specific business needs. Axios notes that the first wave of Salesforce agents can act like a sales rep, a service agent, or a personal shopper. These examples offer a sense of how AI agents differ from question-and-answer chatbots, since a sales rep’s job requires independent action and decision making. The system is said to be priced at $2 per conversation, with bulk discounts available for companies anticipating large volumes of customer interactions with the agents.

Also built in to Agentforce is a new AI system called Atlas. Much like OpenAI’s new “Strawberry” models, it can tackle more sophisticated problem solving by reasoning, using a similar style to the way a human mind thinks its way through a knotty issue. Atlas works by evaluating the query, then retrieving data to analyze its own results for accuracy and references to “trusted” data, Axios notes. This beefed-up AI skillset more closely aligns with the kind of tricky tasks Salesforce thinks people will be using its agents to handle. For example, the AI can act as a personal shopper, a duty that involves understanding both a customer’s specific needs and the available products on the market–which calls for a more nuanced set of analytical tasks than the type of AI logic needed to solve math equations.