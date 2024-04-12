Scathing Reviews of Humane’s ‘Smartphone Killer’ Offer a Master Class in How Not to Launch New Tech

When it was revealed last year, startup Humane’s AI Pin device looked like an interesting new arrival in the wearable tech marketplace. Compared with years of boring updates for exisiting smartphones from established brands like Apple and Samsung, it seemed a novel idea.

After all, who wouldn’t like a Star Trek-like digital brooch that projects a tiny screen onto your hand with a laser, activates at a touch, and reacts to voice commands and queries using advanced AI? When announced, the device looked promising–earning it some “smartphone killer” labels. Now the first reviews are in, and the label “awful” seems generous.

It seems Humane’s pin is a great example for other startups on how not to launch a product that’s meant to spark a new paradigm. Simply put, it promised too much and couldn’t back it up with its technology, though its potential still holds promise. The anti-smartphone

The pin is supposed to be an alternative to a smartphone, with a network connection, Bluetooth, a camera, and other typical tech accoutrements, but without an always-on screen to act as a distraction from everyday life. Its design means users also interact with it differently: instead of poking at a phone’s glass screen, someone can tap on the pin and speak to it–it then sends your query off to the cloud where its AI systems work out what the user wants, then send the responses back. Ideally it can do most things a phone can, plus more such as AI-identifying things its camera sees. But the pin’s interface and its network connection to distant AI systems seem to be the main thing that lets the device down. As tech website The Verge’s reviewer David Pierce put it, “It has to process your query through Humane’s servers, which is at best quite slow and at worst a total failure.” Inverse.com’s Raymond Wong noted “getting an answer to certain basic questions like ‘What’s the weather?’ using the Ai Pin can take as long as six seconds.”

Wired reviewer Julian Chokkattu explained that during a discussion over whether a particular food additive was banned in California, he asked the pin and it said it was indeed banned. But, like a classic mistake made by current AIs that cannot distinguish misinformation from real information, it turns out, noted Chokkattu, that “California did not ban it.” What’s missing

Chokkattu added, “I had some strange issues when I asked the AI Pin to send me a text too. You’d think if I said, ‘Send a message to …’ followed by someone’s name, then the next prompt would be to ask me what the message is, right?” Nope, you have to be much more specific. The AI system also wouldn’t let him text a friend “you’re dumb” since it said that was offensive. The pin bascially wasn’t working like a regular phone, which a typical user might reasonably expect.

Reviewers also mentioned the device lacked basic features, such as the ability to set timers or alarms–tasks that a basic wearable device should be able to do very usefully, such as when your hands are full. It also can’t read back earlier text messages sent by the pin, along with a litany of other limitations. Stick a pin in it and come back with improvements

There were a few upbeat points in the reviews, of course. The Washington Post called it “promising,” albeit noting it was “a promising mess you don’t need yet.” The Verge’s review noted that, “as the overall state of AI improves, the AI Pin will probably get better.” Wong remarked that it has “some good ideas.” But he also pointed out something about the Humane AI Pin that is a lesson for pretty much any company launching a new product. “Humane needs to quickly get to V2 and V3,” updated devices with better hardware and software that delivers on its promises, or they risk losing interest in the device and may “discourage other inventors and startups from trying.” While the famous 80 percent rule may be great for maximizing your productivity at work, the AI pin seems at first glance a great example of why you shouldn’t launch an 80 percent-ready product: consumers expect things to work, and not underdeliver on what they promise.

The pin also shows how a product’s success can be hobbled by reliance on someone else’s business: in this case, Humane’s reliance on AI. And as we know, AI technology is constantly evolving, and it’s prone to errors, inaccuracies, and bad behavior.