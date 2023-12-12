Helicity Space Wins $5 Million to Invent New Fusion Drive

“Fusion drive” sounds like a Star Trek plotline, but it’s attracting real investment dollars, and it highlights how open the commercial space market is for innovative businesses.

Helicity Space, a small California startup founded in 2018, just closed a $5 million seed funding round to create a proof-of-concept fusion drive that could revolutionize space travel. The list of investors is headed up by Airbus Ventures–the venture wing of Europe’s Airbus aerospace company– and highlights how fast the commercial space industry is growing. The investment, coming on the heels of news like the National Defense Authorization Act’s support of commercial space efforts, supports the notion that there is capital available to tempt new companies to enter a market associated with large industry names like SpaceX or Blue Origin, the still early stage venture backed by Amazon founcder Jeff Bezos.

Helicity’s company website promises it’s all about “game-changing technology developed by a team with unrivaled expertise in fusion propulsion.” Co-founder Stephane Linter told SpaceNews.com that the company seeks to create a fusion drive, then test it out on earth at a small scale before putting larger version in actual engines for real-life spacecraft.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Some of these terms will sound familiar to anyone who’s a fan of science fiction: fusion power and space drives sound right up there with transporter tech and phaser stun weapons. But the science behind a fusion-powered space propulsion system is very real. Fusion power is a form of nuclear energy, but is the opposite of the problematic fission technology used in nuclear power stations. Fission splits atoms, leading to potential radiation issues and requiring complex disposal processes for irradiated waste. Fusion squeezes atoms together, releasing vast amounts of energy and leaving safer byproducts. There is a huge global effort underway to develop cleaner fusion-powered electricity generating plants.

Fusion power promises many benefits for space travel. Unlike fission-type nuclear systems, fusion engines wouldn’t require rockets to carry dangerous materials like uranium into orbit, which elevate the risks of a rocket launch mishap. A fusion engine would require little fuel, and it could get spacecraft to their destinations much more swiftly than conventional rocket technology, which typically requires large amounts of super-cold or highly explosive fuel and risky, highly-complex engines to propel large space craft.

Helicity’s fusion engines are said to use novel multiple magnetically-controlled super-heated plasma jets to propel a spacecraft. The company has been researching and simulating the system for several years as a stealth startup. The lofty goal is to “catalyze humanity’s spacefaring ambitions,” Helicity says, boosting both human and robotic space exploration, and perhaps lead to interplanetary efforts such as asteroid mining–a suite of promises that could easily have come from SpaceX’s Elon Musk.