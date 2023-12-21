Something Navy Fire Sale Highlights a Major Flaw in the Influencer-Centric Business Model

Something Navy, a clothing retailer built around social media accounts by popular fashion influencer Arielle Charnas is being acquired in a fire sale to be overhauled and relaunched.

The company, which first launched in 2020, is a well-documented study in the pitfalls of launching a fast-growing startup designed around a social media figurehead.

When Something Navy was founded as an apparel brand named after Charnas’s popular blog of the same name, the mix looked right. Charnas was already selling a line of her “elevated basic” clothes in an exclusive deal with Nordstrom, and those items reportedly sold out as fast as they hit the shelves. So a brand based around Charnas, with her million-plus Instagram followers, made sense. Charnas took the role of Something Navy’s company’s creative director, while Matt Scanlan became CEO. The co-founder and (still) CEO of cashmere brand Naadam, was also an early investor in Something Navy, along with a group that injected over $10 million into the brand. At its 2020 launch, the new company was valued at around $45 million.

The launch was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, though a tech-forward fashion store seemed like a good option for online shoppers looking for novelty.

Something Navy racked up about $12 milllion in sales in its first six months, according to the Wall Street Journal, and claimed it achieved about $32 million in revenue in its first year. But then things slipped, badly, even as the company raced to open new outlets in Dallas, New York and Los Angeles. Buyers were dissatisfied with cuts and fits and complained that the clothes didn’t align with the luxury image Charnas projected on social media, according to reporting by the Wall Street Journal.

On top of that, Vice reports that Charnas has found herself at the center of more than one controversey, including, “for allegedly copying designs and for her handling of her COVID-19 diagnosis.”

Sales fell. Suppliers were reportedly furious about late payments, with their anger amplified after seeing Charnas throwing expensive parties on her social media accounts. Staff left in a mass exodus. In June this year Scanlan left–he is still CEO of Naadam. As the company’s business slid further, it was forced to close stores, halt production of new clothing and delay, then stop customer orders. Then in July, the founder’s husband, real estate broker Brandon Charnas, was subpoenaed by the SEC over alleged insider trading.

A group of investors has now swept in and assumed $7.5 million in liabilities, with plans to rebuild Something Navy, with Charnas still at its core. In an interview, the acquirer IHL Group’s chief executive Sami Souid said Charnas had built “a beautiful brand.”