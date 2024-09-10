SpaceX Launches Polaris Dawn, Going Where No Privately Funded Mission Has Gone Before

It’s heading to space on a five-day mission, not a five-year one, but Polaris Dawn has some science and exploration adventures that really are in the spirit of the best sci-fi.

At just after 5:23 AM Eastern Time this morning, or 09:23 UTC in rocket-science-speak, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It carried out the first in a short series of highly ambitious, crewed, orbital space missions that has brought the private space business to new heights.

The Polaris Dawn mission aims to complete some interesting science during the next five days, but also sends a dramatic signal that the space industry has radically changed. This mission is not funded by a government agency, a research institution or a military body–instead, the cost is being covered by a billionaire entrepreneur capable of footing the giant, undisclosed, bill. For context, SpaceX’s fees for one seat on a flight to the space station equate to about $88 million.

The mission endured repeated delays during development, quite typical for the space industry, and more recently due to weather and a small helium gas leak in the launch pad’s equipment, pushing the predicted launch back several times from its initial September 6 window. Even during Tuesday morning’s launch attempt, SpaceX’s teams had to skip the initial launch window, as unfavorable rain and cloud conditions blew in across the Florida coast. All the system lights finally turned green, though, enabling the highly anticipated launch, which SpaceX confirmed in a post on social platform X. Jared Isaacman, billionaire founder of payment processing company Shift 4, has three Polaris missions planned, all set to include some historic “firsts,” including a flight on the giant Starship rocket currently in development. The first mission, Dawn, will take Isaacman and three crew members into an unusual orbit far beyond the altitudes reached in missions to the International Space Station. The crew’s Dragon capsule will reach 870 miles above the surface of Earth (the first time any humans have been so far from home since the Apollo lunar missions), brushing up against the famous Van Allen radiation belts that surround the planet, with the goal of studying how space radiation impacts astronauts’ bodies and health.

As well as performing other experiments, two crew members–Isaacman himself and Sarah Gillis, who is also a SpaceX engineer–will exit the capsule on the world’s first privately organized spacewalk, wearing a brand-new type of spacesuit. At that point, all four crew will be in suits and exposed to the vacuum of space, breaking a record set during the Apollo 15 mission. Polaris Dawn will also see the first attempt to achieve high-bandwidth laser communications from a private space capsule, with a device designed to interface directly with SpaceX’s own privately owned Starlink space internet constellation, skirting traditional government-owned space radio networks.