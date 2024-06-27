SpaceX, Possibly the Most Valuable Private U.S. Company Ever, Lands Giant Deal to Crash the ISS to Earth

The International Space Station has been whizzing around 250 miles above our heads at a speed of roughly five miles per second for decades. But the lifespan of the giant orbiting science lab is nearly up, and operations will cease in 2030. When its time is over, it will need to be safely de-orbited so it doesn’t crash uncontrollably through the sky, raining debris on people below. SpaceX has just landed this gig, and it will earn the space startup a handsome $843 million.

In a statement confirming the deal, NASA underlines the purpose of this final mission is to “ensure avoidance of risk to populated areas.” It also suggests that the move will support “NASA’s plans for future commercial destinations” and also allow “for the continued use of space near Earth.” What NASA’s saying here is that by clearing the ISS safely out of its orbital path, it’s freeing up space for future space stations, many of which are expected to be launched by commercial space companies. Axiom space is one of these hopefuls, with plans to attach its own test module to the ISS before its demise, with a goal of testing the module out and then keeping it in orbit to become the core of a bigger station it will construct over the next several years.

SpaceX’s selection as provider for the ISS’s “U.S. Deorbit Vehicle” is an understandable one. SpaceX won a NASA contract to launch astronauts to the ISS many years ago, alongside Boeing, and has done so multiple times using its Dragon capsule atop its successful Falcon 9 rocket–Boeing’s effort has proceeded more slowly, and its troubled, leaking Starliner capsule is currently awaiting the right moment to leave the ISS from a test flight. In NASA’s eyes SpaceX has long demonstrated the expertise needed to precisely rendezvous and connect to an orbiting object as large and complex as the ISS. This is a task much harder than it sounds, because zero-g physics is well, hard–and even the slightest error could send parts of the 360-foot long ISS crashing and causing harm. Though no details of SpaceX’s deorbit vehicle have been revealed, users of the popular SpaceX chatroom on Reddit speculate that a “very modded” Dragon capsule with a special engine section would be able to make the precise orbital changes needed to send the ISS to is final destination, likely at the bottom of the southern Pacific ocean.

Meanwhile the $843 million payment from NASA will only boost SpaceX’s coffers, increasing its wealth if it can leverage its low-cost rocket expertise to design the deorbit vehicle at a much lower cost than that. The ISS news is playing out alongside a report from Bloomberg that says SpaceX is considering a tender offer to sell insider shares, as it does from time to time. But the shares will be priced at $112 each. This is higher than was expected, Bloomberg suggests, and would value the Elon Musk company at $210 billion–up from a tentative $180 billion valuation in December.