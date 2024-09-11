SpaceX Puts Regulators on Blast for Red Tape Delays

SpaceX published a statement condemning regulatory barriers slowing down its rocket program, even as a group of lawmakers said current FAA rules were risking the nation’s lead in the space race.

SpaceX’s Starship system, which has already held dramatic test flights of the most powerful rocket ever built, is a key part of the Artemis program to expand U.S. space exploration. Artemis is a literal political moonshot, funded to the tune of billions of dollars, designed to go far beyond the 1960s-era Apollo program and establish a permanent human base on the moon with crewed landings set for 2026.

In an excoriating public statement yesterday, SpaceX said its Starship ambitions were stalled by red tape, and alleged the U.S. was “stuck in a reality where it takes longer to do the government paperwork to license a rocket launch than it does to design and build the actual hardware.” The company admitted it was innovating at speeds typical with a startup mentality, a pace at odds with current regualatory oversight.

Interestingly, SpaceX’s bitter words may fall on friendly ears in Congress: at a hearing of the House Science Committee’s space subcommittee on “encouraging commercial space innovation while maintaining public safety” yesterday, Congress members and industry experts warned that Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules to license space flights were harming innovation and limiting the burgeoning commercial space industry, where many smaller businesses are innovating fast. SpaceX’s post, while not attributed to any particular executive, chimes with statements owner Elon Musk has made in the past about the slow pace of regulatory approval for rocket launches, including at the FAA. The latest spat centers around another FAA-induced delay.

SpaceX “recently received a launch license date estimate of late November from the FAA, the government agency responsible for licensing Starship flight tests,” the post notes, adding bluntly that “this is a more than two-month delay to the previously communicated date of mid-September. This delay was not based on a new safety concern, but instead driven by superfluous environmental analysis.” The space startup says it’s had hardware ready for the fifth Starship flight test “since the first week of August.”

SpaceX’s frustration is clear, and, for a corporate-level communication from a high-tech startup, it uses extremely emotive language–starting with its “Starships are meant to fly” heading, and in its conclusion that company staff will continue to “work tirelessly” to achieve its goals because “life will be multiplanetary, and will be made possible by the farsighted strides we take today.” The post also directly mentions issues with “false reporting” by the media that muddied the regulatory waters, linking to an X post on a CNBC report that contained disproven allegations relating to water pollution. The company’s innovative rocket engineering style, which could be described as “build fast, test dramatically,” contrasts to slower, more traditional space industry norms. SpaceX rival Blue Origin recently found itself a victim of this management philosophy after NASA pulled a high-profile satellite mission from the inaugural launch of the New Glenn rocket over concerns over the pace of the spacecraft’s development.

Long-established space industry veteran Boeing has also found itself in the spotlight for its much delayed, over budget, and glitch-plagued Starliner space capsule. SpaceX’s post admits its innovative pace, which is typical for a startup company compared to a legacy aerospace contractor like Boeing, is indeed “rocket science, on ludicrous mode” (referencing the sci-fi comedy classic “Space Balls”), but the company says in this case, paperwork as much as politics stands in its way.