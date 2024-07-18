SpaceX Reveals Its Plan to Crash the ISS Into Earth’s Atmosphere

In 2031 the International Space Station will be shuttered, and a big, souped-up SpaceX space capsule has been chosen to rocket it to a fiery end — in a controlled, careful way. There’s a lot to learn from this smart contract.

The International Space Station is getting old, smelly, and leaky. Aging and some other, more political, reasons prompted NASA and its partners’ decision to end ISS operations in 2030. But the prospect of a giant football field-sized lump of metal hurtling to Earth and randomly raining down debris isn’t part of the plan. To take it out of orbit safely, SpaceX recently won an $840 million contract to remove the entire shebang. Now NASA and SpaceX have revealed why SpaceX won the bid, and are showing off the custom-modified, hotrod-style spacecraft that will actually do the job.

In a news conference late yesterday, and also in a post on X, SpaceX showed off drawings of the heavily-modified Dragon capsule spacecraft it plans to use. The capsule, based on a design that has been used for years to ferry cargo and astronauts to the station, will hook up to the ISS and propel it carefully downward into the Earth’s atmosphere so that the huge structures that make up the space station burn up as much as possible before any remaining debris lands in a chosen spot in the deep ocean below. Space hotrod!

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The ISS is massive, nearly a million pounds of material, so SpaceX has chosen a design that uses several engines to push against the floating hulk. More than several, really — it will use 46 Draco engines, 30 more than existing models use. SpaceX doesn’t have to do anything clever like invent new engines; it’s already used the design hundreds of times, as part of normal Dragon flights, which require 16 Dracos to maneuver around. The additional engines will go in a specially extended “trunk” section. The normal Dragon trunk is just a few yards long, and while it can carry some cargo, its main purpose is to connect the Dragon to the top of the Falcon 9 rocket that launches it into space. The special deorbiting Dragon’s bigger trunk will hold the extra engines, some solar panels, and other systems to keep the spacecraft operating.

At the press briefing, SpaceX and NASA said the capsule would be ready and launched 18 months before the ISS’s deorbit in January 2031, with the final crew scheduled to leave the station six months beforehand. How SpaceX won this historic, lucrative gig

There are more than a few business lessons that can easily be drawn from the dramatic plan to burn up the ISS. First, in a document explaining why it chose SpaceX over rival bids, NASA said it was a straightforward choice. When rated against various criteria, SpaceX’s bid had the “highest Mission Suitability score, the highest Past Performance Rating, and a significantly lower Total Evaluated Price.” This vibes with other SpaceX successes compared to plenty of its commercial space industry rivals, and even old space industry giants like Boeing (which is struggling to certify its own astronaut-flying Starliner capsule). If your company finds itself in a bidding war for lucrative contracts, you certainly want to be in a similar position to SpaceX and point at your history of reliability and lower costs. Secondly, SpaceX chose to modify a spacecraft it already understands well, versus designing a totally new system. That keeps costs way down, particularly since it’s reusing tech like the Draco engines. Lower cost for fulfilling the contract should simply translate to more profit for SpaceX.