SpaceX and T-Mobile Launch Satellites That Could Allow Businesses to Thrive in Remote Areas

Rockets taking off in the middle of the night to put satellites in orbit is nothing new for SpaceX, but its first 2024 launch of Starlink internet satellites included six with new technology that lets them talk directly with cellphones on the ground, potentially creating opportunities for businesses working with the internet of things (IoT) or in isolated locations.

Over the past decade or so, IoT has transformed many industries, some of them quite surprising. For example: Using IoT sensors in a vineyard experiment, IBM partnered with Gallo wines in 2018 to help boost grape yield and to reduce water use. IoT devices can also help track construction equipment for security or to smooth operations for finance companies that sell or lease heavy machinery. And though the internet of things has clear benefits for large operations that, for example, need to track huge numbers of company assets, it could have an even bigger impact on smaller businesses.

That’s because it could allow a small team to operate across a big physical area with less delay: Imagine a small farmer in a remote area who can now get health data on their crops without having to drive across the estate. Or a building contractor with workers on far-flung sites that needs security systems for storing valuable tools overnight. The internet of things can even impact how you think about your own office’s design. Internet-of-things systems only work when they’re connected, and that’s what’s exciting about the new Starlink system. Cellphone “dead zones” are common in rural America, PCMag explained in a 2021 survey of underserved areas of the country. Traditional satellite phones can work in such areas, and also in more extreme locations like the middle of the ocean or the Arctic, but tend to be bulky and expensive. And while satellite internet networks like Starlink and OneWeb can offer network connectivity in remote or rural areas, their bulky setups aren’t necessarily compatible with the kind of small, mobile, low data services of many IoT systems.

Enter Starlink’s direct-to-cell, which will soon allow IoT connectivity almost anywhere, even where there are no traditional cell towers or broadband internet services.