SpaceX’s Giant Starship Rocket Returns to Earth Safely

In its fourth text flight, the reusable rocket survived its return to earth, heralding a workable business model of reusable spacecraft for the commercial launch industry, and possible manned missions to the moon–and Mars.

The skies ripped open in South Texas Thursday as SpaceX’s nearly 400-foot tall Starship rocket took to the skies with more thrust than the iconic Apollo-era Saturn V moon rocket. Minutes later, the skies over the Gulf of Mexico lit up again as the booster section of the vehicle flew back and “landed” in the ocean. Some 40 minutes later still, the “ship” section, the upper section that flies into orbit, did the same thing over the Indian Ocean.

This was the fourth test flight forthe rocket, and its success is a big step forward for Elon Musk’s grandiose plans to send a Starship to the moon as part of NASA’s crewed Artemis missions, and ultimately to Mars. Starship’s other goal is dramatically reducing the cost for other people to launch heavy payloads to orbit by being totally reusable, continuing the work begun by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. Fireball success

Thursday’s flight didn’t go 100 percent as planned. As the ship reentered Earth’s atmosphere through the skies above the Indian Ocean, viewers of the live feed were treated to a never-before-seen view: a spacecraft actually melting and coming apart as it steered its way home. One of the giant “flaps” that controlled the ship as it skydived through the atmosphere surrendered to the heat–“this is wild to see this!” said Jessie Anderson, a SpaceX manufacturing engineer, commentating on the live feed.

Enough of the flap and its controls remained intact to allow the rocket to reorient itself at the end of the flight, light its engines and gently splash into the sea. Musk celebrated the success with a message on X saying simply “Despite loss of many tiles and a damaged flap, Starship made it all the way to a soft landing in the ocean!” Starship’s previous three launches, all from its Boca Chica, Texas, site near the Mexican border, ended abruptly–all were fiery finishes, and only partly successful.

How SpaceX is different Reporting on Starship, the New York Times points out that the mission’s success was a vindication of SpaceX’s unusual “break-it-then-fix-it approach to engineering.” That model inverts the normal space industry habit of carefully–and expensively–building over-engineered rockets meant to succeed on their first mission, just as NASA’s giant SLS rocket did last year.

Starship, instead of being built in precision-controlled facilities, was built in temporary structures often exposed to the harsh, hot Texas weather. And though exact cost has never been disclosed, it’s expected to be a fraction of the over $2 billion cost of flying the SLS, a comparable-size rocket but is based on a conventional, non-reusable design. Both Starship and SLS are key components of NASA’s Artemis plan to return astronauts to the surface of the moon by 2030.

Speaking to the Times, Daniel L. Dumbacher, executive director of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, said Starship’s success showed SpaceX had “a capability to make progress more rapidly than we may have thought they’d been able to make.” They achieved such a high degree of success by Starship’s fourth flight because the team not only “knows what they’re doing” and was able to learn from their earlier work, he said, but also because, just as importantly, the team is “not beholden to past assumptions.” The future

Thursday’s success was critical for SpaceX, which is testing the vehicle as an eventual successor to its much smaller Falcon 9 rocket, which has a reusable booster section. The goal for Starship’s fourth test flight was testing the controlled return to Earth for both sections of the rocket, the 230 feet-tall booster and the 165-foot long ship, since SpaceX plans for both to be rapidly reusable, making spacecraft more like commerical aircraft like airliners. Owner Elon Musk has long said reusability is necessary to totally transform the space business. So far he’s been right–rival commercial space compaies like RocketLab are also pursuing reusability, as are a number of Chinese startups. Meanwhile, SpaceX’s space industry rival Boeing–long a manufacturing partner of the U.S. space program–also achieved partial success yesterday. Not long after Starship’s flight ended, Boeing’s much-delayed Starliner space capsule successfully docked with the International Space Station. Starliner, only the sixth new U.S. design of human-rated space vehicles ever, is part of NASA’s commercial space initiatives designed to foster innovation in the industry.