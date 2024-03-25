Stability AI’s CEO Resigns in Another Startup Leadership Upset Over AI’s Future

Is managing an AI startup extra difficult compared to other high tech efforts? You might be forgiven for thinking that after news that Stability AI’s founder and CEO abruptly left the company Friday, joining a handful of top talent that departed from Stability over the last few months. Stability is best known for its Stable Diffusion generative AI system, a well-known rival to software like OpenAI’s DALL-E model–the system is capable of generating realistic-seeming or totally fantastical images when prompted by a text imput from a user.

Though some of Stability AI’s early successes may be fading as fast-developing AI giants like OpenAI and Google continue with major leaps in new and revised products, that isn’t the reason Emad Mostaque says he’s leaving. Instead, via a series of posts on X, he tried to blame it on the way AI tech and AI companies themselves are actually evolving.

Mostaque’s X posts explain that he thinks the tech world is “Not going to beat centralized AI with more centralized AI,” and, promising “more soon” he noted that he’s “All in on #DecentralizedAI.” Centralized AI may be thought of in terms of, say, a giant company like Amazon developing a powerful AI system and running it all on its own in-house servers, without sharing details on how its algorithms work or even offering links to other companies to benefit from the tech. Decentralized AI is more 21st Century, in some ways–more open source. It is, website TechRadar notes, all about democratizing access to AI tech, so it’s “more accessible and less reliant on the traditional bastions of technological power.” The model involves shared data and a collaborative network to develop AI systems. In another post explaining the decision to leave was actually his, Mostaque emphasized that he feels “The concentration of power in AI is bad for us all,” and that his leaving was an effort to “fix this at Stability & elsewhere.” His “concentration of power” phrase may be a reference to AI industry shenanigans like Microsoft’s close partnership with OpenAI, and also maybe Google’s possible partnership with Apple to bring AI to billions of mobile devices.

Stability has been experiencing a series of serious management upsets recently. Just last week Forbes reported that three of the five main authors who created the core systems behind Stable Diffusion were leaving. And, as Bloomberg points out, the company was thought to be burning through millions of dollars every month and was unsuccessful in trying to raise new cash at a valuation of $4 billion.

In this light, Mostaque’s move may not really be an ethics-of-AI “falling on his sword” maneuver. Instead it’s simply on-brand for the AI leader. Back in July last year Mostaque was speaking with analysts on a financial call, and more or less dismissed the entire generative AI industry. “I think this will be the biggest bubble of all time,” he said, adding that he called it “the ‘dot AI’ bubble”–a parallel to the dot.com bubble that saw rapidly-expanding internet tech and hoards of startups suddenly lose momentum and cash in a disastrous reality-check in the early 2000s. Mostaque even said AI wasn’t ready for large-scale adoption in real-world industries. His resignation seems to represent the conclusion of that line of thought: nearly a year has passed, and Mostaque has seen the AI industry change for, what he presumably has concluded is the worst.

OpenAI is a particular example thanks to the complex leadership struggle that played out towards the end of 2023. OpenAI’s board had ethical concerns about the pursuit of profitability they deemed that CEO Sam Altman was pressing for. Altman was ousted. Then, mere days later and in a twist worthy of any dodgy daytime soap opera, Altman ended up back in control of the company, whereupon he revamped the board that had fired him.