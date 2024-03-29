Startup Gets $50 Million to Build an AI That Understands How You’re Feeling

ChatGPT may be 42 different kinds of amazing, serving up fun, useful information and even tips on how to run your business. But if you think about it, the mainly text-based input and output that ChatGPT and much of the current wave of AI tech uses is fairly pedestrian. Typing wordy commands into an interface and then waiting to get mainly text-based answers back smacks of the computers in a 1990s B-grade sci-fi movie.

A new startup wants to change all that. Hume AI is building an AI that can process human emotions and incorporate emotional cues in its responses, doing all of it using a voice-based interface. Closer to how humans communicate, this is clearly the path for future AIs to follow–it makes interacting with the tech more subtle, and, in settings like hospitals, that’s likely a good thing.

Oh, and Hume’s tech demo is also certain to give you the chills. Technology website VentureBeat reports that Hume AI, which is headquartered in New York and led by former Google DeepMind AI researcher Alan Cowen, just disclosed it has secured $50 million in Series B funding. That’s a healthy amount of money for any startup, but as AI companies are popping up like mushrooms it also underlines how Hume is different.

Hume, named for famed Scottish philosopher David Hume, is designing an AI system that, as well as looking for instructions the same way AIs like ChatGPT do, examines what you say to it to make a guess as to how you’re feeling. It can pick up on nuances like intonation and pacing of your spoken word commands, and then use what it’s learned to tailor its responses appropriately.

Hume’s empathetic voice interface (EVI) demonstrator shows exactly how clever the tech is: check out how it sounds via Hume’s X posting. Hume calls it the first “conversational AI with emotional intelligence.” Hume’s technology reaches beyond EVI As AI starts moving beyond text-based chatbots, Hume AI’s EVI hints that next-gen models may act and sound eerily human as well. It’s building an API, or set of software “hooks,” so that other companies can connect to it and build AIs that use its emotionally savvy systems. With plenty of negative AI news around, covering everything from its threats to workers’ job security, the way it can spread election disinformation, terrify users with bullying and threatening responses, and even harm your business, your inner skeptic may be worried about the direction EVI suggests AI is going. Knowing how the advertising industry is adept at manipulating consumer emotion, it’s a safe bet that future AI ad systems will use code like EVI’s to sell products more “effectively,” or some other chillingly cold business metric–and that may indeed be worrisome.

But it’s easy to see that an emotionally sensitive AI could bring plenty of benefits too. A customer service helpline AI that can tell, for example, when a customer is genuinely pissed could respond appropriately. And of course in health care settings, where AI is already finding uses, an emotionally gentle way of dealing with patients’ requests and responses may be better for people’s mental well-being.

Curious about how it thought about its applications, this writer asked EVI how it might be used, and it spoke both about health care and helplines, noting “Just imagine–I could be integrated into customer service hotlines, providing a friendly, empathetic ear, and really understanding how customers are feeling.” Understanding that an entrepreneurial spirit doesn’t always mesh smoothly with a high EQ for managing people–just picture a business meeting with Mark Zuckerberg–it’s also not much of a stretch to picture an AI like EVI helping manage the staff in many a future startup. Hume’s system can detect 53 subtle human emotions, VentureBeat notes; how often have you thought your (all too human) midlevel manager lacked an excellent grasp of “empathetic pain,” “aesthetic appreciation,” or just plain old “enthusiasm”?