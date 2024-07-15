Study Says AI Can Help 1 Person Be Creative, but Dulls the Group

One of the big worries about generative AI is it may steal jobs from human workers because companies that need a quick piece of writing, imagery or video may turn to AI tools instead of commissioning a real person. But new research shines a spotlight on AI’s impact on creativity, and makes this conclusion: AI can indeed give some people a jolt of creative inspiration, yet overall widespread AI use may lead to actually lower levels of creative output.

Creative use of AI can make it easy to create content The new study from two researchers in the UK involved getting hundreds of people to write short stories, some all by themselves, some with just a little story idea help from ChatGPT and some with a lot of AI story idea assistance. When the work was complete, writers assessed their own work, and independent assessors who didn’t know if AI was used to write the stories assessed them too. While the aim and method of the experiment was necessarily narrow, confined to the writing process for short stories, TechCrunch notes that its startling conclusions may have broader implications. The finding that AI inhibited overall creativity across the total output may affect how AI is used in creative professions, because the core algorithmic principles of generative AI models are the same when it is used for writing text, or creating other creative output.

The conclusions are really straightforward: for people whose creative writing prowess scored the lowest in the experiment, AI gave the largest gains when used to help generate story ideas. One story idea boosted all the measures of creativity–the some AI assistance category of the test–while getting five story ideas from ChatGPT–the heavy AI assistance category of the test–boosted the creativity measures even higher for people who tested with low creativty at the experiment’s outset.

But if people already measured high on creativity measures when they began the study, AI had little or no benefit, or possibly even a slight downward impact. This data really does seem to show that when someone lacks a particular creative talent, using AI can boost their performance compared to just pressing ahead and trying their best.

This has immediate parallels to the way small companies use AI. In a smaller enterprise, you may be working with a team that through numbers alone lacks widespread creative skills–so using an AI to act as a force multiplier and help boost your creative output beyond what you’d “naturally” be good at may be a great idea. But if your team already has a great writer (or artist, etc.) and your manager is pushing you to embrace AI skills, using the AI for creative ideas may have zero impact and could even distract the team from delivering great output. In the end, AI finds the uninspired middle

Lastly the experiment showed that when AI was used to generate short story ideas, the resulting stories were more similar to each other even though they were produced by lots of different writers.

The report notes that this “downward spiral” is like the social dilemma faced by anyone using AI–if you find using AI makes you more creative, then you, and other people like you, will likely use it more. But then, on average, overall creativity goes down. It’s a bit like the Canva phenomenon (which this Quora page explains neatly). Canva is a fabulous website tool for making cute, good-looking graphic designs… but if everyone is using Canva for their logos or marketing output, then your company’s marketing materials begin to look at lot like everyone else’s, and you risk losing your individuality. This new UK research also lines up nicely with wise words from PayPal co-founder, and tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel who spoke recently about AI use. Thiel thinks the narrative about AI harming creatives jobs is off the mark: it’s “going to be quite the opposite,” he said, adding AI may soon be “much worse for the math people than the word people.”