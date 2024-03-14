Survey: Using New Tech Like AI and Wearables at Work Actually Hurts Staff Well-Being

Amid the ongoing explosion in new AI technology and the high number of innovations from companies like Microsoft pushing this tech into more corners of the workplace, it’s easy to forget that other technology is also being deployed into workplaces to improve productivity, boost profits and so on. But a new survey from the Institute for the Future of Work highlights that not all of this tech is having a positive impact on the well-being of staff who have to use these shiny new systems.

The survey involved over 6,000 people across the U.K. and looked at four different categories of tech: digital IT or communications systems, like laptops and smartphones; wearable and remote sensing tech, like fitness trackers, GPS devices, and CCTV cameras; software using artificial intelligence and machine learning; and automated machinery and robotics. Unsurprisingly, perhaps, the survey showed that using trusty old PCs, printers, tablets, and smartphones boosted employee’s sense of well-being. But this was the only category that had positive correlations. All the other tech in the other categories actually hurt staffs’ well-being.

The report is careful to not dig into whys and wherefores about the results, but it does note that “newer and more advanced technologies were correlated with reduced well-being” compared to older IT tech. Basic digital systems like computers have been around for decades, and even smartphones and tablets have been around for many years. They are familiar, comfortable pieces of equipment, and people know how to use them and how they fit into a regular day of work. But newer tech is less familiar, so it might unsettle employees for many reasons, including fear of the unknown, worries about learning new systems, and unease that an automated system like an AI assistant or robot may one day steal their jobs. For AI tech in particular, the new study data tallies with plenty of recent news, including a recent U.S. survey that showed how worried Gen-Z staff are about using AI systems: 36 percent of Gen-Z staff said they felt often or always felt “guilty” about using AI at work, worrying that they may become too reliant on this novel tech. Also, 31 percent said they worried it hurt their critical thinking. Basically, while AI is a powerful force multiplier for office work, its very power makes some users uneasy. How much AI really is a threat to actual jobs is still open to debate, and innovations like a new AI startup trying to build the “universal employee” add fuel to the fire.

The concern that robots or automated machinery is a threat to workers’ jobs, particularly in low-skill roles, follows. With current fast-paced developments in robotics — including very human-shaped new arrivals like Figure’s 01 robot — some of these worries may have real validity.