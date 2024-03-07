Tech Giants React as Europe’s Digital Markets Act Deadline Arrives

The DMA sought to promote competition by disrupting abuses in the European Union market, but the practical upshot brings many changes to the way apps work in Europe.

Europe’s newly active Digital Markets Act (DMA) has already forced the hand of some of the leading tech companies the EU deems “gatekeepers,” with Apple radically changing its App Store rules for the region. But Meta, Microsoft, TikTok parent Bytedance and Google are also subject to the new regulations, and are adjusting their business practices to fit. The act was created “to ensure that these platforms behave in a fair way online,” and passed by a European Union vote in July 2022, entering into force November 1 of that year. The platforms had until March 6, 2024 to comply with the law. In reacting to the new rules, Google, in particular, seems set to whip up a storm, effectively following Apple’s example of changes that aren’t always user-friendly.

Google cracks open its app store for an added fee This week Google announced numerous changes to its digital offerings to comply with the new rules to improve competition. Tech website Engadget notes that some of these changes, like including price comparisons from rival price aggregators like Kayak or Tripadvisor, when users are looking up flights or hotel prices, make immediate sense because they force Google to put competing products on an equal footing in search results. Other tweaks are similar to the ones Apple made make to its App Store, such as allowing alternative billing systems for in-app purchases to promote competition in the payments market and offer potentially lower app prices for users.

But Google also announced it will also mirror a deeply unpopular Apple App Store change. The new law requires Google to allow app developers to point users to non-Google Play app stores to sideload new apps–which means loading them onto a phone or tablet from a different source, like the developer’s website. That will also prompt a new fee from Google. This fee has several components but includes 10 percent fees for in-app purchases and 5 percent fees on subscription payments for two years.

Apple recently made a very similar move to charge developers for non-App Store downloads as part of its DMA App Store tweaks, introducing what it called a Core Technology Fee. This helped ignite a lot of controversy, with big-name app makers like Epic Games and Spotify blasting Apple for making a mockery of the DMA. Whether or not similar criticism is levied at Google for its move, will remain to be seen. But it’s not easy to see how this will benefit end-users, since it doesn’t offer developers much incentive to drop prices. Apple complicates its battle with Epic Games

Apple also made what seems like a bizarre move in its ongoing battle with Epic Games–a billion-dollar company in its own right that has long criticized Apple’s App Store gatekeeping practices. After a long and complex legal battle, new DMA rules effectively forced Apple to allow Epic Games’ own alternative, and competing app marketplace onto App Store. But Apple promptly blocked Epic’s developer account, saying the games maker was in “egregious breach of its contractual obligations.” Media speculation and sharp words from Epic’s chief executive Tim Sweeney suggest that this response happened because Sweeney was repeatedly trash-talking Apple’s policies in posts on X. The New York Times reports Sweeney is arguing Apple is trying to “kneecap” its opposition, and noted “the D.M.A. is about ensuring consumers the benefit of competition, of better prices.” Of all the big tech names impacted by the sweeping EU law, Apple might be the most affected. A report in the Wall Street Journal notes that Apple is unlikely to see any upside or extra opportunity from the new rules, compared to Google, which has been campaigning for more openness. This may be a factor in Apple’s continued sparring with Epic Games.

Facebook, TikTok, Microsoft and the Future Too Separately, Meta–the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, has also had to make accommodations for the DMA. For example, website TechCrunch reports how the company will allow encrypted messaging interoperability among different apps: it’s leaning into a privacy protocol used by Signal, a messaging system that promotes the effectiveness of its security. Specifically, Meta says it will allow third-party chat apps to interact with messages sent over its WhatsApp and Messenger (formerly Facebook Messenger) chat apps only if they adhere to Signal’s protocols, or can demonstrate their privacy protections are as good as Signal. It’s an important move, since it demonstrates to Meta’s messaging system users that the company has their safety at heart.

Microsoft also had to introduce a number of changes to meet the DMA’s criteria, notes the ArsTechnica site. The company promises that users will be more easily able to download personal data from its systems, and also will be able to uninstall some apps that Microsoft automatically installs as part of its Windows operating system.