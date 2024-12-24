Tens of Millions of Americans Use TikTok Daily, Despite Looming Ban

TikTok’s ban on purported national security grounds is set to go into effect in January. The company lost its bid against the ban to the U.S. Court of Appeals a few weeks ago, with judges at the D.C. Circuit court siding with the Department of justice and deciding to uphold the ban-or-sale law. But a report from Pew Research, a self-described non-advocacy “fact tank,” reminds us that millions upon millions of people in the U.S. still interact with the app regularly, sending traffic to the countless small businesses that rely on TikTok to be their advertising hoarding or even storefront.

Pew’s “8 Facts about Americans and TikTok report” gathers together recent data the company researched into how people use TikTok, and some of the numbers really are eye-opening. The top fact, and the one that may be most interesting, politically speaking, to the incoming Trump administration, is that public support for any TikTok ban has declined. In a summer 2024 survey, Pew found just 32 percent of adults questioned said they’d support a government ban on the app—a dramatic slip from the 50 percent who held that opinion in March 2023. This year a full 28 percent of respondents said they’d actually oppose a ban. Why do so many people have such strong feelings about an app that the DoJ insists is bad news? Because other Pew data show that 59 percent of adults under 30 say they use the app. That’s nearly two in three people in that age bracket. Meanwhile 40 percent of people aged 30 to 49 say they use TikTok—which is still a meaningful number of people in a demographic that is typically very politically active. Pew’s data show that even as the DoJ considered, then pursued its TikTok ban over the last year or so, the share of all U.S. adults saying they use the app rose, leaping from 21 percent in 2021 to 33 percent in 2023.

