Tens of Millions of Americans Use TikTok Daily, Despite Looming Ban
Absent any last-minute intervention, the video messaging app will go dark in the U.S. on January 19, affecting the online lives and businesses of a huge percentage of people.
Photo: Getty Images
TikTok’s ban on purported national security grounds is set to go into effect in January. The company lost its bid against the ban to the U.S. Court of Appeals a few weeks ago, with judges at the D.C. Circuit court siding with the Department of justice and deciding to uphold the ban-or-sale law. But a report from Pew Research, a self-described non-advocacy “fact tank,” reminds us that millions upon millions of people in the U.S. still interact with the app regularly, sending traffic to the countless small businesses that rely on TikTok to be their advertising hoarding or even storefront.
Pew’s “8 Facts about Americans and TikTok report” gathers together recent data the company researched into how people use TikTok, and some of the numbers really are eye-opening.
The top fact, and the one that may be most interesting, politically speaking, to the incoming Trump administration, is that public support for any TikTok ban has declined. In a summer 2024 survey, Pew found just 32 percent of adults questioned said they’d support a government ban on the app—a dramatic slip from the 50 percent who held that opinion in March 2023. This year a full 28 percent of respondents said they’d actually oppose a ban.
Why do so many people have such strong feelings about an app that the DoJ insists is bad news? Because other Pew data show that 59 percent of adults under 30 say they use the app. That’s nearly two in three people in that age bracket. Meanwhile 40 percent of people aged 30 to 49 say they use TikTok—which is still a meaningful number of people in a demographic that is typically very politically active. Pew’s data show that even as the DoJ considered, then pursued its TikTok ban over the last year or so, the share of all U.S. adults saying they use the app rose, leaping from 21 percent in 2021 to 33 percent in 2023.
Taking TikTok away from so many millions of people could hit a political party’s public image quite hard. And it may shape the opinions of the next generation of voters too: Pew’s data show 63 percent of teens age 13 to 17 say they use TikTok, with some 16 percent of respondents saying they’re on it “almost constantly.” A third of adults also seem to directly oppose the DoJ’s argument, with data showing a third of U.S. adults say its “mostly good” for the cause of American democracy, and just 17 percent saying it’s “mostly bad.”
All all this data together, and you create a powerful “will of the people” argument in favor of keeping TikTok live in the U.S. The many small businesses still scrambling to find new digital channels to sell their wares and communicate with potential customers will likely agree that a ban shouldn’t happen. This is despite the fact it’s merely a social media platform—one which some might say has “no redeeming qualities” and point to the known link between social media use and the crisis in American teens’ mental health.
Will a wealthy bidder come forward to buy the app from Chinese owner ByteDance in the next several weeks? Would ByteDance even consider selling up? Will President-elect Trump go further than his recent vague musings than keeping it around “for a little while” and actually protect the app? Is that even legally possible? The next month is going to be very dramatic for the popular app and its users.
