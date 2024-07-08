Tesla Joins Other Robots Debuting at China Expo

With everyone from Elon Musk to Chinese bureaucrats heralding the arrival of the android age, it’s also a good thing that some robot safety guidelines were released at the big AI event in Shanghai.

When Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus appeared at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference last week, it was “one of the few American AI products seen at China’s top AI show,” reports the South China Morning Post. The Tesla exhibit attracted a lot of attention, according to the newspaper, and Tesla promoted it on Weibo, the popular Chinese social media service. Tesla’s pitch? People should come to see the “further evolution of humanoid robots.” The one issue? Tesla’s solitary Optimus was in a static display, behind glass, and visitors to the conference couldn’t see it move, let alone interact with it.

Optimus has been in development for years, but recently Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been talking up what he thinks the humanoid robot may bring to Tesla as part of a dramatic reinvention of its business.

Speaking at the recent Cannes Lions creatives event last month, Musk said he expects that we’ll soon see “billions” of humanoid robots sold each year, and that his company could account for about 10 percent of those sales, particularly if Tesla can sell them for about $20,000. Certain that people will want to buy plenty of his “good looking” androids to help out at work and at home, whether it’s in tough industrial environments or softer tasks like walking the family dog, Musk thinks the machines could lift Tesla’s valuation into the trillions. A thousand Optimus robots will apparently be working on Tesla’s factory floor next year, following in the footsteps of two demo models that are already in action. It’s curious then, that Tesla chose not to demonstrate Optimus in motion at the Shanghai event. The South China Morning Post points out that other companies happily demonstrated their machines, and even took them on stage to show off what they could do. About 18 robots were shown, including local Shanghai-made rivals to Optimus. The newspaper didn’t speculate about the reason why, but it’s plausible that intellectual property issues were in play. Tesla may not have wanted to show the state of the art of Optimus’s development even while its rivals took to the stage. This could be because we’re in an era when there is a global focus on AI safety, and because Chinese companies are already moving swiftly to “clone” the successes of Musk’s rocket company SpaceX with their own locally-produced launch systems.

Meanwhile, Tesla is planning its android push in an era when plenty of other U.S. companies, like Figure AI, are also designing and perfecting their machines, and when industry experts like Bill Gates, and futurist entrepreneur Peter Diamandis back up Musk’s prediction that AI-powered androids will indeed be arriving by the billion.

The South China Morning Post also reports that Chinese officials think the same way. In late 2023, Beijing’s ministry in control of industry and computer technology released a nine-page guideline on the topic of advanced humanoid robots, calling for innovation, a robust supply chain and “international competitiveness.” Mass production of humanoid robots was foreseen by 2025, and “world leadership” in the field by 2027. Supporting this accelerated timeline, the newspaper separately reported that Shanghai also released what it called “China’s first governance guidelines for humanoid robots” at the AI conference. Penned by industry organizations, including the Shanghai Law Society, and the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Industry Association, the guidelines include recommendations that androids should be designed and made so they don’t “threaten human security” and they should “safeguard human dignity.”