Tesla Teases Robotaxi Plan Amid Controversy Over Small EV Plans

Recent sales misses reported by Tesla, one of the most significant global names in electric vehicles, have cast a shadow on the dream of low polluting, quiet EVs purring along every highway and byway. Perhaps that’s a factor in Tesla’s ever-controversial CEO Elon Musk’s recent announcement that the company will unveil a new addition to its vehicle lineup on August 8th. It’s no sedan, nor is it an SUV or a quirky, bulletproof truck. It’s a robot taxi, and, if rumors prove true, it might be based on the design of a long-awaited, low cost, small Tesla runabout, which also hasn’t been released.

On Friday, Reuters stirred up debate by claiming Tesla was ditching its plans to build a low-cost small EV that would be priced around $25,000–about two-thirds of the basic cost of the company’s best-selling Model 3 vehicle–a sticker price that may do a lot to enliven the stodgy EV marketplace. Soon after Reuters published its piece, Musk took to his X social media platform to flat-out accuse the venerable news organization of “lying (again).” Just a few hours later he posted another brusque, much more surprising update: “Tesla Robotaxi unveil on 8/8.” The date isn’t surprising, since Musk has long demonstrated his love of quirky number patterns like 4/20 or March 14 (also know as Pi Day). But the robotaxi news is startling.

Website TechCrunch notes that plans for a Tesla robotaxi can be traced to a promise Musk made in April 2022, when he said during Tesla’s first-quarter earnings call that the company would bring a robotic-style vehicle lacking steering wheel or pedals to market by 2024. While the United States is still waiting for the promised, buzzy electric vehicle future (Europe’s EV growth is powering ahead), that would mean a window of just two years to design, prototype and test a wholly new car that would be able to fully navigate using self-driving technology–something that, despite Tesla’s considerable progress, hasn’t been fully realized in Tesla’s existing EVs. This adds to the intrigue surrounding Musk’s robotaxi announcement, made at a time when Tesla and robot-driven taxis efforts like Cruise are in the news, but for the wrong reasons.

Though we don’t know what the new car will look like, speculation has already arisen that it will use the same chassis and core design as the purportedly canceled small, low-cost Tesla. The design of this car, TechCrunch reports, has been the subject of tension between Tesla’s engineers and the mercurial Musk. Musk wanted a control-free AI-powered vehicle like those seen in many classic science fiction movies. The engineers wanted a design that included classic car controls. By announcing the upcoming taxi, Musk may have signaled that he’s now won that debate. Or perhaps not–this is Elon Musk, after all.