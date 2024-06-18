The Ad Industry Worries AI Imagery Is Losing Its Luster

AI ads may be one of the next big things for selling–but the herd effect may be reducing their impact. Meanwhile, TikTok launches an AI avatar system for advertisers, bringing AI tech to the influencer economy.

The ad industry prides itself on being quick to adopt the next big thing in technology, and its embrace of AI is no exception. Every major player in digital advertising, from Meta to Adobe and even PayPal, is testing out AI-enabled ad technology, even as Google threatens to upend the entire digital ad market by replacing some traditional search engine algorithms–and their associated ad traffic–with AI-generated answers.

But, as ad industry experts pointed out at a meeting at the Cannes Lions creativity event, a closely watched industry conference held this week in France, the new technology still has limits, and needs to be used well to create distinctive results. Brands must be careful how they harness AI, which may alter ad industry jobs themselves.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the AdWeek House at Cannes discussion was the recommendation that advertisers keep their heads screwed straight on when using generative AI tech to create ads. It’s not just a matter of slapping up any old AI-created content and hoping the ad rides to success on the back of the still technologically novel approach. An industry executive speaking from the audience said that you still have to create ads that “resonate with consumers,” the industry publication reported. In an era of ad blockers, authenticity is a key to engaging audiences–and it may be easy to lose touch with an authentic voice for ads as the use of shiny new AI tech reaches across the industry. That was reinforced by Alex Collmer, CEO of VidMob, an ad analytics service that promises it can “drive up to 70 percent lifts” in return on investment by “integrating AI into your marketing process.” Collmer pointed out that everyone is trying AI-generated content in ads, but “no matter how incredible Sora, Dall-E or Adobe Firefly” or the genAI platforms themselves are, “if every single marketer is using it, it can’t possibly be an advantage.” This implies that experts like Collmer worry about AI-generated ads saturating the market and turning off audiences. That still leaves some scope for creating ads the old-fashioned, human way, shunning the genAI trend, or at least learning to use it in a less direct way.

The learning process, as experts work out how to leverage AI to best assist their work, may create new jobs, according to Dara Treseder, chief marketing officer of 3-D design tool Autodesk. At the conference, Treseder suggested that learning to maximize and tailor the output from an AI tool like ChatGPT to use in an ad or broader campaign is already an emerging industry skill. This process is called prompt engineering, and it’s critical to how the current crop of AI tools works. Treseder thinks the industry is going to start to “see people develop careers in how-I-ask-the-right-questions” job functions.