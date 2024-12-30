The Commercial Space Race Took Flight in 2024

As new missions to the final frontier notched many successes this year, it marked the start of an era where small, commercial space companies can thrive—even getting help from Prada.

For decades, launching missions to space remained costly, difficult, risky and weighed down by governmental red tape. But that notion that any launch into orbit must follow a ponderous, mind-bogglingly expensive process championed by NASA and a suite of well-known aerospace manufacturers with storied histories, started to change in 2024. Thanks to the successes of private space companies, we’ve seen spacecraft land on the moon, launched and “caught” the world’s most powerful rocket, carried out the world’s first private spacewalk, and and made progress toward a commercially-backed successor to the international space station.

Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus lunar lander embodies everything exciting about this new commercial space race. Early this year, Odysseus became the first U.S.-made spacecraft to land on the surface of the moon since the end of the Apollo era in the 1970s. The Houston-based startup’s mission wasn’t a complete success, since the lander broke a leg on touchdown and slipped onto its side—but “Odie” lasted longer than anticipated, sending images and data back home, and helped pave the way for future crewed missions to the moon’s surface. Later in the year, Houston-based Intuitive Machines won a $4.8 billion NASA contract to help with a communications system for future moon bases, showing how new names are earning big in a game usually dominated by well-known names like Boeing or Lockheed Martin. More moon-themed advances happened in October, when startup Axiom Space unveiled its brand new AxEMU space suit, designed for future moonwalkers, at the International Astronautical Congress in Milan. The suit, the first really designed to fit astronauts of different builds and genders, was created with the help of Italian fashion giant Prada—marking another interesting space collaboration. Another astonishing space suit advance happened in September when billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman and SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis each spent 10 minutes working outside their Dragon space capsule while orbiting some 430 miles above Earth.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

This was no “small step,” though—it really was a giant leap. The excursion was the first privately-funded spacewalk, represented the first use of a privately-created space suit designed for spacewalks, and was the first time four people from one mission were exposed to the vacuum of space at the same time. Boeing hit the space news headlines this year too, but for all the wrong reasons. The aerospace giant had been trying to certify its much-delayed space capsule Starliner, carrying out a test flight with NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams aboard, so it could fulfill a contract it won from NASA as part of the Commercial Crew Program, designed to foster competition in the space industry. But during the flight, Starliner experienced a sequence of worrying thruster engine problems, and though it docked to the Space Station, NASA ultimately decided to fly it home empty, thus “stranding” Butch and Suni aboard the Station until at least March 2025, when SpaceX will fly them home. Separately, with plans for the ISS to end operations in 2030, NASA needed to arrange for its safe disposal in a fiery plunge through the atmosphere. SpaceX won that $843 million contract, and will send up a specially-modified Dragon capsule to do the job. Meanwhile this year companies like California-based startup Vast Space also set out their plans for a commercially funded successor to the publicly funded ISS.

SpaceX really did dominate the commercial space business this year, not least because it flew its paradigm-breaking Falcon 9 rockets some 130 times—more than double the number of rockets launched by China this year. But amazing as the success of this reusable rocket design is, SpaceX’s next rocket demonstrated just how far the commercial space business has come. Starship, which launched on four test flights this year, is the largest and most powerful rocket ever designed. In 2024, Starship tests achieved various “wins,” but often ended in eye-opening explosions because SpaceX follows a move-fast-and-break-things startup engineering mentality. Each “bang” taught its engineers many lessons. But in October it pulled off something astonishing: catching Starship’s booster, which is roughly the size of the rocket that sent astronauts to the moon in the 1960s, back on its own launch tower—on the first try. This launch-then-catch design will be key to reusing every bit of the Starship system, dramatically lowering the cost of each launch, and eventually enabling crewed missions to Mars. It was also, quite frankly, an astonishing thing to watch, like a little piece of science fiction made science fact, live in front of millions watching on the internet. Speaking of Mars, in April NASA’s administrator Bill Nelson signaled a rethink on a decades-long, $11 billion project to retrieve precious rock samples from the Red Planet because it was too slow and too expensive—and pivoted to asking for commercial space companies’ help instead. That’s because, as Nelson noted, these agile companies may offer “outside the box” thinking.