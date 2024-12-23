The Spy Who Didn’t Love Amazon, or Why You’ll Have to Wait for Your James Bond Fix

It’s been a minute since 007 has graced the silver screen, not because of a supervillain, but because of a conflict between the franchise producer and the tech giant’s algorithmic approach to content.

When you think of Amazon you’ll probably think of online shopping, Alexa, Prime day bargain hunting and so on. You likely won’t think of it as a movie studio, which is partly what made Amazon’s $6.5 billion purchase of MGM Studios in 2021 so controversial.

Now a new report says it’s no coincidence that we haven’t seen a new installment of one of MGM’s most treasured movie franchises—007—since then. It’s all down to the fact that the relationship between Amazon and the family that oversees the 007 film canon has “all but collapsed,” the Wall Street Journal says. Barbara Broccoli, daughter of the late James Bond movie-producing supremo “Cubby” Broccoli who’s now central to the franchise’s management, has summed up her opinion of Amazon’s studio team with Bond-like terseness: “These people are f— idiots.” The standoff between Broccoli and Amazon has deep roots in a poor relationship between the two parties, which seems to have gotten more bitter over time. Broccoli worried the e-tailer wouldn’t be a “good home” for the James Bond franchise, the Journal explains, since its core business is “selling everything from toilet paper to vacuums.” That’s a perspective Amazon executives found unfair, to no one’s surprise. But due to the licensing deal Barbara Broccoli struck as part of the MGM sell-off, she retains creative control. That gives her a say in who plays Bond, and dictates that any new films will get full theatrical releases instead of a streaming-only launch—so Amazon has little control over the matter. Broccoli is free to stand up to an entertainment industry that’s “ruled by Silicon Valley firms that prize data, algorithms and streaming subscriptions,” as the Journal puts it, and Amazon’s executives are free to noodle around, “blue-skying” ideas, and testing the numbers to see if, algorithmically speaking, a female Bond, or a 007 played by a person of color would drive up their takings better. Until the two parties can agree, there will be no new Bond.

Broccoli’s distaste for Amazon is clear from the report. She’s clearly not of the same mind as “Star Wars” creator George Lucas, whose deal with Disney led the way to numerous spinoffs from the original movie canon, including hit streaming television series like “The Mandalorian,” and “Andor,” which were well received by viewers and critics. Asked by Amazon’s team if Bond could be shaped into a TV-show for Prime Video, or if the iconic Monneypenny character could get her own spinoff, Broccoli reportedly said “Did you read the contract?” In one early meeting, Jennifer Salke, an ex-NBCUniversal executive who’s run Amazon Studios for the last six years, even made the cardinal mistake of calling Bond-branded material “content,” which a friend of Broccoli’s said was a “death knell.” The story seems to be a classic battle between a corporate, data-lead approach to business, driven by the infamous back room “bean counters,” and a fierce, old-school but visionary manager. Barbara Broccoli, the Journal says, controls the Bond franchise with “gut instinct” and a “healthy amount of risk.”

Leadership lessons abound here. Broccoli was smart to insist that Bond was protected when the MGM-Amazon deal happened. Supporters may argue that she’s doing the right thing by not letting a cinematic standout like Bond (controversies and all) be watered down by appealing to the ever-present algorithm. Amazon’s apparent reluctance to accept the expertise of someone who’s successfully managed a multibillion-dollar Hollywood icon for many decades is also startling. It runs against some of the “acqui-hire” principles of a bigger company buying a third-party firm. This acquisition to hire tactic is sometimes used when buying a smaller entity because the buyer wants its human talent, perhaps more than the actual products the firm sells. Maybe Amazon is irked by Broccoli’s management style, and her stubborn protection of a piece of intellectual property that’s bigger than her, or Amazon: she reportedly follows advice from her father: “Don’t have temporary people make permanent decisions.”