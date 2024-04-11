Third-Party Web Browser Downloads Soar After EU Breaks Apple’s Grip

Apple’s longstanding, strict control over nearly everything that happens on its iPhones and iPads is eroding in the European Union, thanks to legal moves like the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which was designed to force more competition on what are deemed “technology gatekeeper” platforms like Apple’s.

In particular, the EU’s regulation has forced Apple to relax some of the control it exerts over the App Store for mobile devices. As a consequence, alternative app stores–including one from long-term Apple rival Epic Games and another novel rival, AltStore, which allows crowdfunding payments for apps–can now be used by Apple device owners in Europe. Similarly, Apple and other big tech peers like Google and Microsoft have been forced by the same DMA act to make it much easier for users to choose alternative web browsers instead of the tech companies’ default options. Fresh data suggest this is having a positive effect, particularly for smaller-scale app developers.

Under the DMA’s rules, Apple must show a special choice screen to users, offering them a selection of different web browser apps that they can choose on their merits. Some users are seeing as many as 11 different browser options. Reuters reported on data shared by alternative web browser app Aloha, from Aloha Mobile Ltd. based in Cyprus, that showed downloads had jumped some 250 percent in March. The company’s browser is marketed on its privacy strengths, and in an interview CEO Andrew Frost Moroz said that while the European Union was formerly the browser’s “number four market, right now it’s number two. Reuters says this is, “one of the first companies to give monthly growth numbers since the new regulations came in.” The jump is remarkable for its size, and can be seen as a sign that the new EU regulations are having meaningful effects.

Aloha Mobile Ltd. is a small browser company which startup tracker database Crunchbase thinks has between 11 and 50 employees. Reuters notes that Vivaldi, from Norway-based Vivaldi Technologies, Ecosia from Germany and Brave–a security-focused browser from U.S.-based Brave Software–are also reporting user numbers rise following the DMA coming into effect at the start of March. All three of these companies are also smaller, with only a few hundred employees, though they sometimes serve user bases numbering in the tens of millions.

Having a user tied to, say, an Apple-made browser on iPhone is, good for user privacy, says Apple. The compnay asserts that’s because it can keep a tight hold over how the app accesses users’ data. But it’s also potentially useful for a platform like Apple precisely because of that tight hold, which can give all sorts of insights into user habits that can be used for targeted advertising. While third-party browsers may choose to protect user privacy and monetize their users’ data differently, this is does at least mean that EU netizens are being offered more choice. It is worth tempering this news with a few notes: Firstly, this is the first few weeks since the DMA, which was first passed in late 2022, actually came into force so a dramatic upsurge in alternative browser downloads is to be expected. That’s because among the population of smartphone users who are perfectly happy to use the default Safari web browser on iPhones and Chrome on Android phones, there will be some users who want to try an alternative option. If this uptick in alternative browser downloads continues for several months, that’s when we can signal “score one for the little guy app developers”.