This Colorado Startup Is Challenging NASA in the Concorde 2.0 Race

Throughout 2024 a strange, needlenosed, humpback-shaped white jet repeatedly took to the skies over Mojave, California, flying a carefully planned route over the Black Mountains. In itself, this wasn’t unusual. Plenty of pioneering “test” aircraft have flown in this area for decades, since it’s the home of the National Test Pilot School.

But the XB-1 aircraft in question is something different. It’s being independently developed by a small Colorado-based startup called Boom Supersonic, which is trying to revive the viability of passenger-carrying supersonic airliners. The plane flew 10 successful missions in 2024, each testing out new systems or flying a little higher and faster, creeping toward the sound barrier. Boom is now set to take XB-1 supersonic in the coming months. Meanwhile, NASA has been testing its much-delayed X-59 Quesst aircraft—another pointy, humpbacked white jet—and in November fired up its engine for the first time. It will take to the skies and could also try to break the sound barrier in 2025. The race between the two aircraft, though each has a different purpose, shows how far the startup aerospace industry has come in recent years, paralleling the successes of the commercial space industry, compared to venerable industry names like Boeing and Lockheed Martin. The XB-1 last flew on December 19, industry news site AviationSourceNews reported, reaching a top speed of Mach 0.95—a hairsbreadth away from Mach 1, supersonic speed. The flight represented a new top speed for the experimental aircraft, at a new maximum altitude of just over 32,000 feet. Though this is close to its final operating height of about 34,000 feet, in the same range as traditional airliners, its top speed surpassed the cruising speeds of big commercial jets like the Boeing 787.

An earlier test, also successful, saw the XB-1 equipped with a novel sharkskin-like material developed by small Australian startup MicroTau, which AviationSourceNews explained is designed to reduce drag during flight, leading to “improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, particularly at high speed.” After these successful tests the next steps, the publication said, are additional test flights, then an attempt to break the sound barrier. The goal is to test 21st century technologies to create quieter, more efficient supersonic airliners—specifically Boom’s future Overture airliner, which could “revolutionize air travel by offering passengers a significantly faster and more efficient way to travel long distances.” If that sounds familiar, it should. That was the promise of the now-retired Concorde, which first flew in 1969 and operated until 2003. Concorde was capable of flying from New York to London in about three hours—far faster than jets developed decades later could manage. But the aircraft faced significant political opposition throughout its life, particularly in the U.S., partly based on concerns about its noisy engines, sonic booms, and environmental costs. Boom plans to change all that, using the XB-1 to test equipment for Overture with a design the company promises is “taking into account community concerns” and which should “ensure that people on the ground will not experience increased overall noise.” In fact, if it works, “people won’t be able to hear the difference between Overture and today’s subsonic airliners.”

Of course, the thing to remember is that this is all aspirational. The XB-1, though performing well, is behind schedule. Even if Boom learns what it needs from the test program, it’s still got to incorporate those lessons into the much bigger Overture jet—which it will have to fund through its own testing and development program. After that, Boom must persuade airlines to buy it. According to investment data site CrunchBase, Boom has raised some $300 million in funding from various backers—including the U.S. Air Force. As we know from the woes that have beset Boeing, with decades of airliner design and production under its belt, the business of successfully making and selling jets isn’t easy. Boom is also small, and has to deal with some of the same financial and organizational issues faced by startups in any industry. Even so, XB-1’s successes stand in contrast to the X-59 program, a government-backed effort to develop “Quiet SuperSonic Technology.” This program began in 2016, and long-established aerospace giant Lockheed Martin won a $247.5 million contract to build the aircraft for NASA and with a planned first flight in 2021.