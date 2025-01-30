This 1 Word From Microsoft’s CFO Offered a Leadership Lesson While U.S. AI Reels Over China’s DeepSeek

Amy Hood’s steady, simple response to the upheaval caused by news of a low-cost AI rival offers a model for how company leaders can respond to tectonic industry shifts.

When it emerged that a new Chinese AI model could outperform leading U.S.-made AIs—and was developed for a tiny fraction of their cost—the entire AI industry span into a state of panic. News of the DeepSeek AI system’s prowess pummeled share prices of leading U.S. AI firms, with the market losing $1 trillion of value at one point.

Some heralded DeepSeek as the industry-upending “wake-up call our AI overlords needed” and a necessary “reckoning of overconfidence and hubris to shake out the real and lasting benefits and opportunities” of AI technology. But Microsoft’s chief financial officer, Amy Hood, seemed to take all the DeepSeek drama in stride, and her advice to the many thousands of Microsoft staff beavering away at integrating AI into their products was calm, sage, and simple: focus. In an internal memo seen by Business Insider, Hood tried to address any concerns Microsoft staff may have about the radical new Chinese AI by saying staff should keep their heads down and maintain “focus.” That one word contains many significant implications. It means Microsoft’s own teams should keep their momentum up, they should try not to get distracted, keep their vision clear, and concentrate on the work tasks at hand.

It’s a careful word choice that doesn’t carry many political overtones, nor does it speak to any aspect of the threat DeepSeek may embody. It just directs Microsoft staff to keep working, reinforcing Hood’s message that she has confidence in the direction Microsoft is heading and the employees it’s relying on to take it there. Of course, Hood’s directive to focus was contained inside a larger email, also carefully crafted. It reminded Microsoft staff of their purpose, which is to deliver “real-world AI solutions while simultaneously globally scaling our cloud and AI infrastructure to support our partners and customers as they adopt, build, and grow as well.” Microsoft, Hood declared, is “steadfast” in its pursuit of “security, quality, and AI innovation.” That last section may even contain a quietly understated dig at DeepSeek, which has been subject to U.S. concern and criticism on two fronts. Firstly, DeepSeek openly sends data to Chinese servers, Wired reports, meaning it could easily be seen as a security risk to any U.S. person or business who uses it in the way they would use a rival like ChatGPT. Secondly, it’s the focus of somewhat ironic accusations that DeepSeek was trained using data produced by U.S.-based OpenAI’s systems. OpenAI and other AI companies face numerous lawsuits about their own use of content published by others to train their large language models.