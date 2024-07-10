This Startup Raised $300 Million to Build a Better AI Brain for Robots

Skild AI is trying to create a sort of “plug and play” service, where its AI model can be the brains of almost any kind of robot.

The long-awaited robot revolution is finally coming–according to tech mavens from Elon Musk to Bill Gates–and when they arrive, these machines are going to need computer powered brains that make the most of state-of-the-art AI technology. That promises to be quite an effort–in the past, robot designs were purpose-built, meaning their systems were designed for the specific tasks that the robot was designed to do, and nothing else. A startup called Skild AI thinks it has a better idea, and has landed $300 million in funding from names as big as Jeff Bezos to help.

Skild is building a “general purpose” robot brain, essentially a prefabricated AI model that can go into pretty much any general purpose robot, for less cost than custom-built robot software. The company’s latest press release says these machines could be “quadrupeds mastering adverse physical conditions” or “vision-based humanoids performing dexterous manipulation of objects for complex household and industrial tasks.”

Skild was founded in May 2023 by Abhinav Gupta and Deepak Pathak, two ex-professors from Carnegie Mellon University, Forbes reports. And like many of the best tech ideas, at heart the business model is very simple. Skild’s core AI model, the “robot brain” system, got trained by being exposed to a massive amount of real world data from text to images and video, much like standard “chatbot” AI systems. But the Skild “brain” was also trained with robot control tasks, including processes where human remote operators controlled a robot to carry out simple tasks, which taught the AI how a person would deal with physical movements, and other training tasks where it was given random tasks and then learned them by trial and error. Significantly, Forbes says all this synthesis of different types of data means Skild’s AI has shown signs of emergent behavior. That means it’s capable of performing actions and tricks that weren’t present in its training data. These behaviors are quite nuanced, like moving to catch an object that’s slipped, or rotating an object it’s working with to the right orientation. Even so, these minor “corrections” are what humans do almost subconsciously, and they’re part of what make human workers so good at general purpose tasks. A robot that could integrate some of these more subtle motor skills would be much more flexible than, say, an old fashioned industrial robot in a car factory that works with great speed and precision, but which relies on the object it’s working on, plus all its tools, to be in very precise locations.

Subtle human-like corrections were a key feature of the impressive humanoid robot that another startup, Figure AI, showed off earlier this year. But that robot is a great example of a custom built and custom-coded machine that relies on an external AI provider–OpenAI–and it’s exactly this sort of business case that Skild is aiming to upend. Skild’s business plans have impressed enough VCs that it’s attracted $300 million in funding from big venture capital names like Lightspeed Ventures, Japan’s tech-centric Softbank investment firm, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

Meanwhile, if you think of Skild’s robot AI brain as “robot smarts-as-a-service,” news about venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz suggests the investment firm is quietly getting into the “AI chips-as-a-service” business. According to news site The Information, Andreessen has been quietly amassing a “stash” of more than 20,000 advanced AI processor chips like the cutting-edge Nvidia H100 units that have been used to train many of the best-known AI chatbots on the market. The idea of this new “Oxygen” plan is that powerful AI chips are hard to get at the moment, since they’re in incredible demand–even Elon Musk recently faced criticism, for example, for diverting some Nvidia chips away from Tesla to his other AI projects–so the VC firm will instead be able to give access to its portfolio startups. ​