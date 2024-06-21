TikTok Fights Back Against Looming U.S. Ban

In a letter to a top Justice Department official, TikTok essentially accused the Biden administration of playing crude political games and appealing to prejudices. But the public really is suspicious of TikTok’s Chinese roots.

In early May TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance filed a lawsuit that challenged a controversial new law that would ban the highly popular social network from operating in the U.Ss unless it was sold to an approved third party buyer. That lawsuit called the proposed ban a direct attack on free speech. Now it’s emerged that TikTok also wrote to a senior national security official in the Justice Department before President Joe Biden signed the law, accusing federal agency of “political demagoguery.”

In case you’re not familiar with that archaic but potent word, Merriam Webster defines a demagogue as a political leader that “tries to get support by making use of popular prejudices, as well as by making false claims and promises and using arguments based on emotion rather than reason.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

In defense of its business and its future in the U.S., TikTok isn’t holding back on the rhetoric. The AP reports that the letter was sent to David Newman, “the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division,” according to his bio page on the agency’s website. This highlights TikTok’s acute awareness of the high stakes of this legal fight, and its sensitivity to national security concerns. Along with the letter, other official communications concerning TikTok’s countersuit reveal details about TikTok’s negotiations with the U.S. government. Specifically, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States which the AP calls “a secretive intergency pane” that’s tasked with looking into corporate deals through a national security lens. The talks, which lasted a bit longer than 18 months, included a TikTok proposal for much stricter safeguards around U.S. user data inside the social media system. But after the negotiations concluded, TikTok alleges the agency backed off and basically stopped communicating. Then senior government officials alerted the Chinese app company of the conditions needed to avoid a ban.

TikTok and ByteDance, again arguing Thursday that the law be struck down, called the ban a “radical departure” from the U.S. tradition of “championing an open internet” and could set a “dangerous precedent” that could allow future political decisions to “target a disfavored speech platform and force it to sell or be shut down,” Reuters reported.

The irony of many political moves in this case is palpable–particularly when it comes to a Chinese-owned app accusing the U.S. government of appealing to public prejudices and acting in a way that quashes free speech, acting against open-internet norms. Unsurprisingly, a recent Reuters/Ipsos survey revealed that there really is deep public support for the idea that TikTok is being used as a tool by the Chinese government to shape American public opinion: some 58 percent of respondents thought so. Republican respondents, even less surprisingly, were much more likely than Democrat ones to see China as a bad actor. Half of the people responding to the survey supported banning TikTok, and only 32 percent opposed the ban. But the poll didn’t question people under 18, who are a significant percentage of total U.S. users.

Several potential buyers have come forward with plans to create a new American-friendly TikTok, likely without the all-important algorithm that powers the app. But it’s not clear if any such future is even technically possible: TikTok has long argued that it would be impossible to disentangle the code and migrate it from its Chinese servers.