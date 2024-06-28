TikTok Takes on Amazon: “Deals For You Days” To Launch One Week Before Prime Day

On the eve of a potential ban in the U.S., TikTok is seizing opportunities to make money — and reminding U.S. lawmakers of the small businesses it supports.

Staring down the barrel of a potential U.S. ban, TikTok just announced Deals For You Days in the U.S. — a “huge sale offering discounts across thousands of trending products this July.”

The big push, which begins on July 9, will feature a series of live events from users’ “favorite brands,” according to TikTok’s press release. And because TikTok is first and foremost a social media platform, it will highlight fans’ favorite creators, too.

TikTok announced the sale immediately after Amazon revealed the date of its next Prime Day sales, beginning July 16. The social media site’s sale will include “trending fashion and beauty products, backyard entertainment essentials and decor, and summer reading bestsellers,” according to the release — which sounds a lot like a list of things you’d find on sale at Amazon. TikTok is also roping in brands like L’Oréal Paris, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup and more to add top-ranked branding sizzle to the event. Merchants and creators will also be able to “participate in content challenges for short video and live shopping events,” according to the platform.

It remains to be seen how much cash TikTok is able to tempt GenZ and Millennial shoppers into spending on its own interactive experience, instead of Amazon’s Prime sale. But many small or one-person businesses currently rely on TikTok to both promote their products and act as a point of sale.

Amazon, for its part, seems to be pulling out new stops this Prime Day, having hired hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion to promote the sale. She’s even released a new song called “It’s Prime Day” to go along with the push. Meanwhile, veteran vendor Walmart is planning its own special bargain event before Prime Day. In a nod to Prime membership, Walmart’s sale, which it says will offer its “largest deals ever,” will give Walmart+ members early access to “shop the hottest deals of the season” five hours before anyone else.

Deals For You Days are coming two months after President Biden signed legislation compelling TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the social platform to a new owner or else face a ban in the U.S. on national security grounds. Though several potential buyers have stepped up, the sale would come with a lot of caveats; it would likely not include TikTok’s all-important algorithm, and TikTok has made it clear that it would be hard to extricate other code from the ByteDance servers.