TikTok Tried to Halt a U.S. Ban Effort Through Its Millions of Users. It Was a Mistake

TikTok, the popular social-media app famous for dance memes and viral videos, also has many more professional users, like brands, small businesses, and startup founders, who use the platform to share more personal insights into the way their business is run. It’s a platform that features fun individual content and is a valuable marketing tool for reaching younger customers.

On Thursday, its parent company ByteDance, which is linked to the Chinese government, tried to counter efforts to ban the app in the United States, where Congress has raised national security concerns over how the data TikTok collects is used. Its direct outreach through its user base in its fight did not go well.

Despite its extraordinary popularity in the U.S., TikTok’s data collection and its alleged role in the nation’s teen mental health crisis have placed it in political crosshairs several times, including a 2020 ban attempt. As TikTok faces perhaps the most serious U.S. ban threat yet, ByteDance tried some lobbying — a pretty standard tactic for achieving political influence — messaging its users to try to get them to contact politicians and squelch the threat. Oops. The “Stop a TikTok shutdown” push notification went out to U.S. users aged over 18 on Thursday morning, tech website Gizmodo explains. It included some carefully crafted words that hid nothing about ByteDance’s motivation. The government is “planning a total ban of TikTok” it said, urging users to “speak up now — before your government strips 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression.” The message asked users to “let Congress know” how passionate its users were and demand they “vote NO” on any effort to ban the app. The message included a button that would start a phone call to a user’s local Congress member.

The irony of the text is palpable: Chinese internet users are among the most tightly surveilled and controlled in the world, with the nation more or less digitally sealed off by the “great firewall.” And the issue many politicians have been making noise about is the People’s Republic’s purported control of parts of ByteDance and possible government access to U.S. user data.

TikTok’s stunt was at least a very modern effort to use modern tech to achieve influence. But its target was a political body whose average age is nearly 60 and who are often far from social-media savvy. The stunt appears to have deeply annoyed members of Congress after their offices were bombarded with call after call. Website Politico quotes one staffer saying “teenagers and old people” were endlessly ringing to say “they spend their whole day on the app and we can’t take it away.” There’s another inherent irony here, since social-media addiction and youth mental health are among the reasons propelling current political efforts to ban the app (even if some scientists disagree). Irritated members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee subsequently voted 50 to zero to fast-track a vote on legislation that targets ByteDance. This law would allow just six months for ByteDance to “divest from [the] short video app TikTok,” Reuters explained, or the app would face a U.S. ban. TikTok says the law effectively amounts to a ban and says it’s not certain Chinese authorities would embrace the idea of a sale, saying in a release that “this legislation has a predetermined outcome: a total ban of TikTok in the United States,” and also highlighting its impact on “millions of businesses” and that it would “destroy the livelihoods of countless creators.”