Today’s Road Warriors Opt for Comfort and Are Willing Pay for It

Work related travel is a necessary if painful chore, but an American Express survey finds many business trips get extended for a little leisure, and that travelers will fund their own flight and hotel upgrades.

If you’re a cautious about embracing the AI revolution at work, no matter how much your bosses urge you, then American Express’s new Trendex survey has some news that could help change your mind: AI could transform a notably tedious work task–sorting out your travel details.

AI automates the boring bits Based on its survey of 1,000 U.S. business travelers and 500 U.S. “business travel decision makers,” American Express found a startling 82 percent of businesses are using AI in their travel processes. That’s a big jump from the 69 percent who said the same in 2023. It’s also good news for people who regularly travel for work: in 2019 a SAP Concur survey showed the fuss of business travel was a significant source of stress at work.

AI technology gets used to book travel, according to 61 percent of respondents, and, from a management point of view, to analyze company spending, according to 52 percent of business travelers.These AI tasks make sense. The new technology is impacting lots of online info searches, and finding suitable flights and accommodation is fundamentally a search task. Automatically analyzing a sheet of numbers, like your company’s travel expenses, is also right in the sweet spot of the smartest things AI can do to speed up business processes.

Automating business travel processes is a sensible goal for most companies, since it can save valuable employee hours that would otherwise be spent typing in travel data. Amex found that more companies have embraced automated expense management now (52 percent) than in 2023 (39 percent). Advocates say AI might be able to further speed or streamline these processes, and over half of the companies surveyed said they trained their staff to use AI tools for business travel. Fully 51 percent of respondents said they used AI to help manage and submit employee travel expenses–which may be a relief to many employees who find this task tiresome and time-consuming. But if you’re a business traveler who likes to bend the rules, then you need to be wary, because 47 percent of respondents said AI was being used to enforce travel policies (so keep those minibar purchases off your room bill!).

How people make work trips better The high tech takeaways from the Amex survey are interesting, but so are responses to questions focused on some softer, more human issues about how road warriors do business away from the office in the 21st century. Some answers form a data set that may be of interest to managers wrangling teams that travel often. And if your business involves actually catering to traveling professionals, take note.

With a strong nod to the mindset of a post-pandemic era when values about work have shifted, Amex says “self-care is the new travel priority.” Business travelers are prioritizing self-care even while on company time, the survey found. The simplest way many business travelers do this is by extending trips to add in time to explore places outside office conference rooms, or merely rest up in a nice hotel for a night or two–80 percent of respondents said they do this. Meanwhile, just over half of business travelers say they make time to watch sporting events or shows while away from home, and 70 percent have dinner alone while traveling to “recharge.” After many years of lockdowns, that may be an indictment of the corporate push to get people coming back into the office.